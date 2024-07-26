Saheli collection: A tribute to female bonds

Where fashion meets emotion, House of Rirasa weaves a captivating narrative through its exquisite collections. Drawing inspiration from the ancient Indian concept of navrasa, or the nine emotions, the brand translates these emotional states into breathtaking contemporary Indo-Western and resort wear. Their latest collection, Saheli, is a vibrant testament to the power of love and the enduring bonds of female friendship.

Each piece is crafted from premium fabrics — silks, brocades, linens, and cottons — and adorned with exquisite embellishments.

Ridhima Chadha, co-founder of House of Rirasa, explains the philosophy behind Saheli. “Navrasas form the foundation of everything we do, influencing our choices, from what we eat to what we wear. Saheli embodies the joy and happiness we experience with friends, capturing the laughter and support that define these special relationships,” she says.