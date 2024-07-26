Saheli collection: A tribute to female bonds

Where fashion meets emotion, House of Rirasa weaves a captivating narrative through its exquisite collections. Drawing inspiration from the ancient Indian concept of navrasa, or the nine emotions, the brand translates these emotional states into breathtaking contemporary Indo-Western and resort wear. Their latest collection, Saheli, is a vibrant testament to the power of love and the enduring bonds of female friendship.
Each piece is crafted from premium fabrics — silks, brocades, linens, and cottons — and adorned with exquisite embellishments.
Ridhima Chadha, co-founder of House of Rirasa, explains the philosophy behind Saheli. “Navrasas form the foundation of everything we do, influencing our choices, from what we eat to what we wear. Saheli embodies the joy and happiness we experience with friends, capturing the laughter and support that define these special relationships,” she says.
The Saheli collection masterfully blends classic silhouettes with contemporary details, creating a look that is both sophisticated and fashion-forward. “We wanted Saheli to be perfect for festive occasions and weddings,” says Ridhima. “We achieved this by balancing edgy and traditional elements.”
It is visual storytelling through design. This unique fusion comes alive in the collection’s versatile pieces. Imagine saris with asymmetrical drapes, lehenga skirts adorned with bold prints, and jumpsuits crafted from luxurious silks. A spectrum of colours, from vibrant
florals to deep maroons and blues, reflects the multifaceted nature of friendship, while metallic threads and distressed textures add a touch of modern edge. Traditional embroideries are reimagined with a bolder colour palette, and playful details like zippers and buckles elevate the classic elegance.
Saheli goes beyond mere aesthetics. It’s a celebration of the enduring bonds between women. “Shringara, in its true sense, means love and dressing up for a loved one. Saheli captures a deeper connection, the unwavering support and warmth that we find in our female friendships,” explains Ridhima.
The collection offers a canvas for personal expression.When accessorising, she suggests considering the overall vibe of the outfit. While quirky earrings or statement cuffs add personality, for heavily embellished pieces, she suggests opting for simpler jewellery to create a balanced look.
Price starts at Rs 6,000. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin