Angad Singh reinvents the sari with his latest Patola - The Provocateur collection

How did the influence of Sikh architecture translate into the design?

Sikh architecture is fascinating — it’s progressive and incorporates various influences. Frescos used in havelis built during the Sikh rule inspire some motifs. The flora and fauna motifs adorning the sari borders and bootis are a nod to Punjabi art and architecture. Even the abstract jaal design in the pink sari reflects the influence of Mughal architecture, which played a significant role in shaping Sikh architectural style.

The title references, Patola, a famed silk weaving technique. Are there any direct Patola influences?

Actually, no. In Punjabi pop culture, Patola refers to a captivating young woman. We chose this name because it resonates with a younger audience, reflecting the collection’s modern spirit.

This is a prêt-à-porter sari collection. How do you ensure both style and wearability?

The pre-draped saris are designed as skirts with flowing drapes that complete the look. This eliminates the need for a separate underskirt, making them much easier to wear.

Can the saris be dressed up or down?

Absolutely. The colour palette ranges from soft pastels to rich jewel tones, perfect for both day and evening events. You can even add an embroidered belt for a touch of extra flair. However, my design aesthetic leans towards maximalism, so dressing down wasn’t a primary focus here.