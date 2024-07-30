Aditi Rao Hydari shines in Jayanti Reddy’s regal new collection at ICW 2024

Day six of FDCI x India Couture Week 2024 witnessed the grandeur of Jayanti Reddy’s latest collection. Known for her exquisite designs celebrating womanhood, Reddy presented a stunning showcase which was brought to life by Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

Aditi, the showstopper for the evening, exuded regal elegance in a gold contemporary sharara set. The ensemble featured a long-sleeve blouse with a striking dipped neckline and pleated detailing, paired with palazzo-style flared trousers. The actress completed the look with a statement choker necklace and a muted makeup palette.