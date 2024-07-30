Aditi Rao Hydari shines in Jayanti Reddy’s regal new collection at ICW 2024

Day six of FDCI x India Couture Week 2024 witnessed the grandeur of Jayanti Reddy’s latest collection. Known for her exquisite designs celebrating womanhood, Reddy presented a stunning showcase which was brought to life by Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari.
Aditi, the showstopper for the evening, exuded regal elegance in a gold contemporary sharara set. The ensemble featured a long-sleeve blouse with a striking dipped neckline and pleated detailing, paired with palazzo-style flared trousers. The actress completed the look with a statement choker necklace and a muted makeup palette.
Jayanti’s collection, inspired by the opulent Nizami era, showcased a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. The designer’s meticulous craftsmanship, evident in the intricate zardozi and gotta embroidery, created pieces that were both timeless and contemporary. The collection’s rich colour palette and luxurious fabrics paid homage to Hyderabad’s royal heritage.
Aditi’s presence on the ramp elevated the collection to new heights. Her effortless style and grace complemented the designer's vision, creating a truly unforgettable moment. As the fashion world continues to applaud Jayanti’s talent, the designer's ability to blend tradition with contemporary trends has solidified her position as a leading force in Indian couture.