Sobhita Dhulipala steals the show as she turns showstopper for Rimzim Dadu at ICW 2024

India Couture Week continued its dazzling run, with Day 7 proving to be a particularly glamorous affair. Designer Rimzim Dadu’s collection took centre stage, captivating the audience with its innovative blend of tradition and modernity. Adding to the evening’s allure was the stunning showstopper, Sobhita Dhulipala, who graced the ramp in an ivory ensemble that exuded pure elegance.

The actor commanded attention as she walked the runway, her confidence and grace evident in every step. The intricate detailing and flawless fit of her outfit showcased Rimzim’s design prowess. The ensemble was a masterpiece in itself. An off-shoulder bralette adorned with exquisite floral embroidery formed the foundation of her look, striking a perfect balance between delicacy and boldness. This was complemented by a high-waist, straight-fit maxi skirt embellished with mesmerising fringe, adding a dynamic element to the overall design. A daring slit at the back of the skirt accentuated her silhouette, enhancing the dramatic flair of the outfit.