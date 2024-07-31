Sobhita Dhulipala steals the show as she turns showstopper for Rimzim Dadu at ICW 2024

India Couture Week continued its dazzling run, with Day 7 proving to be a particularly glamorous affair. Designer Rimzim Dadu’s collection took centre stage, captivating the audience with its innovative blend of tradition and modernity. Adding to the evening’s allure was the stunning showstopper, Sobhita Dhulipala, who graced the ramp in an ivory ensemble that exuded pure elegance.
The actor commanded attention as she walked the runway, her confidence and grace evident in every step. The intricate detailing and flawless fit of her outfit showcased Rimzim’s design prowess. The ensemble was a masterpiece in itself. An off-shoulder bralette adorned with exquisite floral embroidery formed the foundation of her look, striking a perfect balance between delicacy and boldness. This was complemented by a high-waist, straight-fit maxi skirt embellished with mesmerising fringe, adding a dynamic element to the overall design. A daring slit at the back of the skirt accentuated her silhouette, enhancing the dramatic flair of the outfit.
To let the ensemble shine, Sobhita opted for minimal accessories. A chic choker necklace and diamond stud earrings complemented her attire without overpowering it. Her makeup was equally flawless, featuring a nude shimmer eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and nude lipstick. A wet hairdo added the finishing touch to her stunning appearance.
Rimzim’s ‘Stucco’ collection, unveiled at the event, offered a captivating journey back to the 17th century. Inspired by the Baroque era, the collection drew inspiration from the grandeur of pre-Renaissance architecture and music.