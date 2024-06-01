This new collection pays homage to the companionship of the mynah and the wild horse

Taking from its overarching theme of the year, the two-decade-old luxury label AMPM by Ankur & Priyanka Modi celebrates the beautiful harmony of nature with its spring-summer collection 2024 — Mel.
Meaning togetherness, this collection pays homage to the enduring connection between the mynah bird and the wild horse embodying themes of love, unity and strength.
“The special connection between these fauna symbolises lasting companionship and our collection honours the unique bond and harmony in each piece,” creative director Priyanaka Modi, shares with us.
While the mynah, known for its beautiful songs and loyalty, represents freedom and togetherness; the wild horse, symbolising resilience and solidarity, stands for grace, loyalty and the deep bond between humans and nature.
“It’s strong yet gentle presence is echoed throughout the collection: silhouettes that are easy, understated and versatile are hard to pass by. Simple cuts, monochromatic tones and understated details make the garment a classic in any wardrobe,” she reveals.
Mel features summer shirts, co-ord sets and light jackets that have now become a house signature. Integrating a variety of thoughtful design elements, these stylish yet inclusive pieces revolve around the central motifs of the bird and the horse.
“Our classic AMPM print, featuring these animals, runs across the silhouettes. We’ve complemented these prints, adding texture and depth to each piece. Enamel belts provide a playful yet elegant touch, enhancing the overall aesthetics.”
One can also come across the atelier’s popular colour-blocking technique and a diverse array of materials tailored to suit summer wear. “We worked with breathable fabrics such as chanderi, high-quality linen and cotton, which are perfect for the warmer months that also offer ease of layering and styling besides luxurious satin organza in select pieces for special occasions,” the founder elucidates.
The palette of this summer collection spans hues such as earthy and mutated tones like ivory, beige and olive to accents of old blue and royal purple that infuse freshness. The accessories like clutches and handbags within the edit give an added edge to the ensembles.
