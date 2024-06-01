This new collection pays homage to the companionship of the mynah and the wild horse

Taking from its overarching theme of the year, the two-decade-old luxury label AMPM by Ankur & Priyanka Modi celebrates the beautiful harmony of nature with its spring-summer collection 2024 — Mel.

Meaning togetherness, this collection pays homage to the enduring connection between the mynah bird and the wild horse embodying themes of love, unity and strength.

“The special connection between these fauna symbolises lasting companionship and our collection honours the unique bond and harmony in each piece,” creative director Priyanaka Modi, shares with us.