This artist is giving your sneakers a new look
Prarthana Tibrawalla gives you an opportunity to wear your favourite colours, patterns, or even cartoon characters through customised hand-painted sneakers. Started in 2022, her brand Not Enough Yellow is all for the vibrant shoe looks. We catch up with the young designer on her latest collection.
What's your latest collection?
My latest collection is about curating a fun range of custom sneakers, which are different yet versatile enough to be paired with multiple outfits or worn on multiple occasions. Most of these designs are unisex and easily be customised in different colours. These designs are especially suited for the vacation season, as it marries comfort and style.
Please shed some light on the intriguing name, Not Enough Yellow?
Yellow is my favourite colour and I always feel there's never enough of it. If I could customise my wardrobe, I would incorporate yellow into everything. And I feel everyone deserves to have their favourites incorporated into their style.
What kind of patterns, colours, artworks are the millennials and Gen-z's interested in?
The 90’s trends are back now, and we work with a lot of 90’s cartoons that takes you back in time. Characters like Mickey, Minnie, Looney Tunes, Donald Duck, Tom and Jerry are really trending.
Could you tell us about the Coffee sneakers?
Our Java Dip sneaker crafted by soaking the shoes in rich espresso gives off the perfect hue of coffee that's as timeless as it is cool. It's not just a sneaker; it's a wearable ode to your love for coffee. Paired with chunky rope laces, the rugged texture of the laces adds an edgy contrast to the smooth coffee-inspired finish, creating a look that's as bold as it is stylish.
Any tips for hand-painted shoe care?
The artwork is scratch and water-resistant. But shoes should be cleaned with sneaker wipes after use so that it doesn’t get dirty. Also, stuff them with paper in order to avoid crease.
Which is the most favoured range or character from the brand?
We have our top 3- Blooms n’ Kicks, Bling it, and Drip Craze.
One styling tip with ethnic and western ensembles?
Bling It is the most versatile design that we have, it works very well on all kinds of sneakers and it can be paired different kinds of occasions.
Upcoming collection
Our new collection is about exploring beadworks.