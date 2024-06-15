Celebrate Father's Day with this timeless jewellery collection

Dassani Brothers, India's premier designer jewelry brand, is celebrating Father's Day with the launch of their new men's jewelry collection called The Father's Bond.
This collection is a tribute to the fathers who constantly inspire us and embody the strength they represent. Each piece in the collection combines tradition and innovation to honor the enduring bond between fathers and their loved ones.
The rich heritage of craftsmanship shines through this collection of kurta buttons, brooches, sherwani buttons, and cufflinks pieces; they are designed to become treasured possessions that embody timeless elegance and enduring sophistication.
The featured collection is meticulously crafted with 18kt gold, adorned with a captivating interplay of uncut diamonds, symbolising a father's unwavering guidance and round brilliant cut diamonds, representing the brilliance he inspires in his children.
The brooches, a true statement piece, boast an additional touch of distinction. Russian emerald leaves symbolise growth and prosperity, carved coral roses represent enduring love, and ruby cuts signify the unwavering strength fathers provide.
The brand's rich heritage of craftsmanship shines through in this collection. These exquisite pieces are more than just accessories; they are tangible expressions of the lasting impact a father has on his children's lives.