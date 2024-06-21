Uncover the glamour of Kutch tradition with this new drop
From the colourful playfulness of Kutchi traditions comes the latest collection of Kiaayo. Named Adira, it encompasses silhouettes suitable for the blazing summer but ones that make you look chic and elegant in any time of the day. We spoke to designer and co-founder Bhavna Sharma about their latest drop.
Tell us about the Adira collection.
Kiaayo's Adira is the collection that represents the embodiment of creativity and resilience, shaping intricate handicrafts that echo centuries-old traditions of Kutch. It is rooted in tradition and yet reflects the vibrant modern women redefining a legacy of empowerment and craftsmanship.
What kind of ensembles can we see in the collection?
The ensembles celebrate diverse styles amalgamating cultural influences that blend contemporary and traditional elements beautifully. From saris to jumpsuits, suits to wrap styles, contemporary gararas to oomphy corsets all handcrafted, are included in the collection.
What are the summer-friendly fabrics you have worked with?
Summer-friendly fabrics used are georgettes and modal silk with natural block prints. Georgettes with vibrant bandhani colors add tanginess to scorchy sunny days while Modal silk be it in saris, jumpsuits or dresses adds graceful flow and feels soft on the skin.
How does the collection embrace conscious fashion?
The collection embraces conscious fashion in terms of designs and prints. Fabrics like modal silk with natural block print dyes raise the eco-friendly quotient of one's style. Fine embroidery and khaat work support century-old art forms by inculcating the traditions into modern urban wardrobes.
What accessories would you recommend while styling up the pieces from the collection?
Accessorising Adira is true freedom to one's own comfort zone. Right from chunky street jewellery to silver, oxidised metal, and gold kundan polki, the collection compliments not only the colors and work but also your choice of subtle bare or heavy pieces. Pairing them with heavy long earrings to statement chokers or going bare in submission to rich khaat work stretches one's desire to go with one's personal style preferences.
What are your summer wardrobe must-haves?
Summer must-haves are the easy breezy silk kaaftans for relaxed evenings; flowy vibrant coord sets for comfort on the go; and airy vibrant shrugs teamed with floral detailed bustiers and pants for special occasions.
Are you currently working on any collection?
Our upcoming collection weaves around the festivity in the air which would include handcrafted celebrative pieces.
Price on request