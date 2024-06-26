Paris Haute Couture Week: Chanel unveils dramatic Fall 2024 collection at iconic Palais Garnier

The show culminated in a solo lap by the Chanel bride, a vision in an oversized white dress. Puff sleeves, a jewelled floral bodice, and a trailing tulle skirt paid homage to the ballerinas that graced the Palais Garnier stage for over a century. This nostalgic, 80s-inspired finale left many wondering what path Chanel will take in its next chapter. One thing is certain: the future of this esteemed brand is now a major topic of conversation throughout the couture world.