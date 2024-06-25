Preity Zinta steals the show at Paris Fashion Week in a Rahul Mishra gown
The City of Lights shimmered even brighter this week as Paris Fashion Week unfolded. Among the A-listers gracing the event was Bollywood’s very own Preity Zinta, who turned heads with her stylish presence at various fashion shows.
One such show was designer Rahul Mishra’s couture presentation, where Preity stole the spotlight from the front row. Dressed in a breathtaking white strapless gown by Rahul himself, she epitomised timeless elegance. Photos of the radiant actress quickly flooded social media, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.
Preity further amplified her Parisian flair on Instagram, sharing a picture in a black fascinator perched atop a stunning white and silver gown. The ensemble exuded old-world Hollywood glamour.
This latest Parisian escapade follows Preity’s captivating appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, where she wowed audiences in both a pristine white dress and a vibrant pink sari. Fans were left awestruck by her ageless beauty, showering her with comments like “Can anyone say that she is 49 years old?” and “Most beautiful actress and my favourite... Preity Zinta and her dimples are back.”
Beyond the red carpets, Preity’s return to the silver screen is eagerly awaited. She’s all set to make a grand comeback in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Produced under Aamir Khan’s banner, the film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal.