Preity Zinta steals the show at Paris Fashion Week in a Rahul Mishra gown

This latest Parisian escapade follows Preity’s captivating appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, where she wowed audiences in both a pristine white dress and a vibrant pink sari. Fans were left awestruck by her ageless beauty, showering her with comments like “Can anyone say that she is 49 years old?” and “Most beautiful actress and my favourite... Preity Zinta and her dimples are back.”