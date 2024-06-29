A clothing label which employs zero-waste and cultural sustainability has just rolled out its new collection for 2024

“What sets our brand apart is our understanding of sustainability, which is integrated into every aspect of our process, materials and design. Our commitment includes employing zero-waste or low-waste cutting techniques and using offcuts to create new garments and accessories.

We believe sustainability is a gradual, decentralised process of adapting to climate change, built from the ground up, across disciplines and demographics,” begins Drishti Modi.

This earnest approach to fashion quickly caught the attention of many, including celebrities like Anuv Jain, Armaan Malik, Benny Dayal and Sunny Kaushal who have been spotted in the label’s creations.