A clothing label which employs zero-waste and cultural sustainability has just rolled out its new collection for 2024

Rooted in the belief that sustainability requires embracing the constraints and finding creative solutions to overcome them, Drishti Modi and Rashmick Bose’s conscious contemporary clothing label, established in 2021 was conceived while working on zero-waste projects in remote Indian villages.
Fashioned to last for many moons, Lafaani — meaning immortality in Urdu — shares a deep connection with the land and its resources while sustainability is sewn into their modern yet comfortable and functional ensembles, all incorporating traditional Indian crafts.
“What sets our brand apart is our understanding of sustainability, which is integrated into every aspect of our process, materials and design. Our commitment includes employing zero-waste or low-waste cutting techniques and using offcuts to create new garments and accessories.
We believe sustainability is a gradual, decentralised process of adapting to climate change, built from the ground up, across disciplines and demographics,” begins Drishti Modi.
This earnest approach to fashion quickly caught the attention of many, including celebrities like Anuv Jain, Armaan Malik, Benny Dayal and Sunny Kaushal who have been spotted in the label’s creations.
From their debut collection to subsequent ones, the label epitomises fashioning clothes from indigenous cotton fabrics (kala cotton and brown cotton) that are hand-spun, hand-woven and naturally dyed, incorporating the age-old embroidery techniques of kantha, couching, French knots and bullion knots in collaboration with grassroots communities. Their recently introduced sixth edit — Phosphene — follows in these very footsteps while bathing itself in fresh shades of nature.
Inspired by the fascinating phenomenon of phosphenes — an artist’s representation of perceiving light without it entering the eyes — the colour palette becomes a canvas painted with rich inspiration. Each hue for this edit — maroon, plum, pink and grey — has been picked out to mirror the essence of this captivating visual phenomenon.
“As a brand, we cherish the kora colour (off-white) of unbleached and undyed handweaves as our timeless staple. However, guided by the instinct to expand our palette and consumer feedback, experimentation led us to introduce rich colours derived from natural dyes, sourced from ingredients found in kitchen gardens and beyond — including jaggery, onion peel, turmeric and madder root among others,” Rashmick Bose reveals.
The collection — boasting 30 pieces — emphasises an evolving silhouette landscape which serves multiple purposes by including details that redefine versatility: embracing front-back reversibility, cinching, drawstrings and ruching. “Reversible designs and detachable elements empower wearers to transform their outfits, adapting to different occasions. This not only embraces diversity but also aligns with our sustainable design philosophy, promoting the idea of less is more,” Drishti shares with us.
From unisex shirts and vests to versatile dresses and more experimental outerwear featuring pintucks, pleats, contrasting stitch lines, delicate faggoting and frayed edges — shop for a spectrum of staples from this collection. Besides the fusion of various embroidery patterns which take on an abstract form and gracefully cascade from hems, Phosphene also incorporates the soft handwoven mulmul from West Bengal alongside delicately hand-finished seams and buttons crafted out of wood, mother of pearl and coconut shell.
Scrolling through the offerings, we came across some stand-out pieces like Pintuck Blouse, Unisex Cropped Vest, Haori, Extra Flap Shirt, Kora Bomber Jacket and our personal favourite — Button-Down Dress that can easily transition you from office to after party. Finished with intricate embroidery descending from the shoulders to the cuffs, the button-down one-piece dress in the shade of Thistle Field (obtained from naturally dyed from madder root and turmeric) sports a cinched waist with inverted pleats and notches.
Additionally, the label offers simple manipulations in garments, allowing choice and interchangeability to the wearer. These ensembles, designed in mono-materials are delivered with repair kits to prolong their use. From buttons to embroidery threads, the small-batch manufacturing of every collection ensures eco-friendliness, making all Lafani products 100 percent biodegradable.
That’s not all, all pre-retail fabric waste is repurposed into 100 percent upcycled accessories. “We thoughtfully consider silhouettes for their longevity, ensuring they pair well with wardrobe staples and pieces from both past and future collections. Functionality is key and we maximise it by adding features like pockets and adjustable loops, allowing garments to adapt with the wearer,” Rashmick elucidates.
₹5,499 onwards. Available online.
