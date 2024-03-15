Shisen Fox celebrates the colours of Holi

Shisen Fox, a new-age premium unisex eyewear brand, unveils its latest digital campaign, Holi Kab Hai? focusing on the true spirit of Holi by making peoples’ faces colorful and joyous via sunglasses.

While Holi is a festive occasion, many Holi colours contain harmful chemicals, posing significant risks to the eyes. Through this campaign, Shisen Fox advised consumers to be cautious. The digital ad starts with a montage of a group of friends wearing Shisen Fox sunglasses, which is followed by splashes of colours on their faces, leading up to the message: play Holi with precaution.