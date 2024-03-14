GAP campaign for its latest linen collection embraces its pop culture roots

In the campaign, you can see the cast wearing a mix of several linen and linen-blend items dressed in neutral and tonal styles. Tyla wears the linen cargo pant and crop top alongside the rest of the cast styled in other loose fit and utility-focused items from the collection, such as the Linen Halter Vest, the Linen Cargo Wide-Leg Pant, the Linen Long Sleeve Button-Up, and the Linen ’90s Loose, which is a new t ake on the classic pant.

The campaign embraces Gap’s roots as a pop culture brand working with artistic originals across fashion and music. Each frame showcases the seamless motion and effortless movement of the brand’s newest Linen Collection, inviting wearers to make each piece their own. The collection is easy to wear, versatile, and conveniently machine washable. The staples in the edit include the Linen Cropped Boyfriend Shirt, 100 per cent Linen Boyfriend Shirt, Linen Button-Up, and the 365 Linen-Blend Trouser.

“It’s an absolute honour to be in a Gap campaign — so many iconic artistes have worked with Gap and I now get to be one of them. I’m excited for my fans to see me do a new type of dance where I’m styled in comfortable clothes with my own personal touches,” says Tyla.