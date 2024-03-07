Shanaya Kapoor plays muse to Ridhi Mehra's bridal edit

“To infuse a touch of nostalgia and exclusivity into this campaign, we decided to experiment not only with the designs but also with the setup. We drew inspiration from the times we travelled on trains for weddings, cherishing the moments around it. Shanaya’s departure in her own baraat, set against the backdrop of a train journey, became the heart of our storytelling. This campaign is not just a showcase of bridal couture, it’s a celebration of memories, journeys, and the beautiful fusion of the past with the present,” she says.

The motifs draw inspiration from classic traditional geometric patterns, Indian cultural elements, and Persian influences, weaving a tapestry of cultural diversity.

Opulence is reimagined through grand bridal pieces with a touch of soothing appeal. Be it a Persian-inspired palm embroidered classic, a contemporary pant suit or a regal sari, silhouettes in Safarnama speak to the free-spirited, modern Indian bride with a proclivity for traditions.

Elaborating on the trends in bridal fashion in the upcoming seasons, Ridhi says, “Rick silks are having a moment and will stay in the game for some time, and so is larger-than-life motifs and evergreen hand embroideries. A mix of neutrals and deep intense hues will become quite the buzz alongside a combination of jewel tones and pastels.”

Safarnama offers a diverse range of styles, from classic lehengas to signature pre-draped saris, long jackets with lehengas, short jackets with lehengas, and evergreen saris.