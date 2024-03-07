Shanaya Kapoor plays muse to Ridhi Mehra's bridal edit

To celebrate the delightful essence of nuptials and a bride’s enchanting journey, fashion designer Ridhi Mehra unveils a meticulously crafted bridal collection, Safarnama.
Featuring the gorgeous star, Shanaya Kapoor as the muse for the bridal couture campaign, this grand and elaborate collection beautifully merges classic charm with contemporary charisma, offering a visual symphony of colours and textures that resonate with the spirit of love.
“When we were planning the first bridal couture campaign, our vision was clear — to create something vibrant and resonant for the modern bride of today. We envisioned a bride who embodies boldness and a spirit of experimentation while still holding onto the traditions in her own unique style. As we curated this collection, Shanaya Kapoor naturally emerged as our first and foremost choice to personify the essence of the campaign,” says Ridhi.
Opulence is synonymous with Ridhi’s design sensibilities and is beautifully reimagined through grand bridal pieces, each with a touch of soothing appeal.
Her love for luxurious and celebratory colour palettes sets the tone for the wedding season. Safarnama presents a palette of brilliant hues — from silver and gold to champagne, magnificent greens, purples, and reds, enriched with navy, dusky pink, and ivory. Luxurious fabrics such as tissue, organza, tulle, and pure silk breathe life into the collection, elevating the aesthetic appeal.
“To infuse a touch of nostalgia and exclusivity into this campaign, we decided to experiment not only with the designs but also with the setup. We drew inspiration from the times we travelled on trains for weddings, cherishing the moments around it. Shanaya’s departure in her own baraat, set against the backdrop of a train journey, became the heart of our storytelling. This campaign is not just a showcase of bridal couture, it’s a celebration of memories, journeys, and the beautiful fusion of the past with the present,” she says.
The motifs draw inspiration from classic traditional geometric patterns, Indian cultural elements, and Persian influences, weaving a tapestry of cultural diversity.
Opulence is reimagined through grand bridal pieces with a touch of soothing appeal. Be it a Persian-inspired palm embroidered classic, a contemporary pant suit or a regal sari, silhouettes in Safarnama speak to the free-spirited, modern Indian bride with a proclivity for traditions.
Elaborating on the trends in bridal fashion in the upcoming seasons, Ridhi says, “Rick silks are having a moment and will stay in the game for some time, and so is larger-than-life motifs and evergreen hand embroideries. A mix of neutrals and deep intense hues will become quite the buzz alongside a combination of jewel tones and pastels.”
Safarnama offers a diverse range of styles, from classic lehengas to signature pre-draped saris, long jackets with lehengas, short jackets with lehengas, and evergreen saris.
“These styles are perfect for a bride who wishes to wear sartorial stories inspired by the best of many worlds. Brides ready to immerse in dreamy hues and exuberant details or old-world charm and new-age extravagance must definitely pick Safarnama; not just for their wedding day but for every ceremony and her trousseau,” says Ridhi.
Her personal favourite from this collection are outfits in red. “The red pantsuit is something I reimagined for a modern bride and so is the heavy pre-draped red sari,” she signs off.
Price for pre-draped saris is `89,800, and the bridal lehengas starts at Rs 2,69,800.
Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com