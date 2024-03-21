Latin Quarters' new collection is all about breezy styles and vibrant hues

Transcend into warmer days with Latin Quarters' new collection, Summer Solstice, offering breezy styles and vibrant hues.
It is an experiential ode to fashion, fabric, and fluidity of summer styles for women, taking them on a journey through different summer moods. The collection offers five distinct capsules — Azure, In My Garden, Revive, The Cocktail Hour and Fantasia Resort — with each representing a chapter in a summer story, waiting to be written.
The collection is inspired by the global trends for summer 2024 consisting of international styles married to Indian sensibilities, making it relevant for the modern Indian women.
“This collection marks a new chapter for the brand as it strengthens our commitment to conscious fashion with our capsule, Revive, which is crafted from recycled materials, proving sustainability can be stylish. Additionally, we have ensured that this collection plays big time on breathable, recycled fabrics,” says Kanupriya, designer, Latin Quarters.
The palettes are curated to suit everyone’s needs from pristine whites to earthy tones and a bit of sparkle. “We also have reinstated flowier silhouette in A-line, shift dresses, and sundresses that are perfect for summer getaways, and some neutral utilitarian designs that can be worn with any other piece,” she says.
Since the collection has five independent capsules that fulfill different needs of customers, the brand has dedicated a different palette for each. It is an ode to the summer season, and represents a wide spectrum of colours. While Azure offers a spectrum of whites and nautical blues, perfect for sunny picnics and breezy days, Fantasia Resort is all about vibrant hues and playful patterns. This capsule is ideal for beachside lounging and tropical adventures. Revive is focused on crafting from recycled materials, showcasing sustainability without compromising on fashion. The fourth capsule, In My Garden, as the name suggests, is filled with cheerful florals and feminine silhouettes, ideal for garden parties and romantic evenings. The Cocktail Hour is designed to elevate your after-dark style with glamourous edits, which will definitely make you shine under the summer night sky.
Some of the fabrics that dominate the collection are Schiffli, cottons, and recycled linen. They are breathable and light, best suited for the scorching summer heat — easy, breezy and flowy. “Customers can keep their look simple and comfy by adding minimal jewellery and opting for flats. For those inclined towards power dressing, our collection showcases a burst of vibrant hues like pink and purple, ideal for making a bold statement that resonates with the essence of the season,” adds Kanupriya.
Price starts at Rs 1,999. Available online.
