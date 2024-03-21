Latin Quarters' new collection is all about breezy styles and vibrant hues

The collection is inspired by the global trends for summer 2024 consisting of international styles married to Indian sensibilities, making it relevant for the modern Indian women.

“This collection marks a new chapter for the brand as it strengthens our commitment to conscious fashion with our capsule, Revive, which is crafted from recycled materials, proving sustainability can be stylish. Additionally, we have ensured that this collection plays big time on breathable, recycled fabrics,” says Kanupriya, designer, Latin Quarters.

The palettes are curated to suit everyone’s needs from pristine whites to earthy tones and a bit of sparkle. “We also have reinstated flowier silhouette in A-line, shift dresses, and sundresses that are perfect for summer getaways, and some neutral utilitarian designs that can be worn with any other piece,” she says.