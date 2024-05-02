Discover timeless prints and magical silhouettes

Every collection by the label is a testament to finesse and luxury. And this collection in particular features a lot of ruffle, hand embroidered symmetric patterns and appliqué work. “It embodies the hidden anecdotes whispered through our hearts, delicately bringing to life the love of feminine beauty, bespoke romance, and meticulous self-love. Through subtle, enchanting, and refined silhouettes and prints, this collection invites you to embrace and savour every moment of your special day with an affluent romantic affair with yourself,” says Anushkaa.

The collection features mostly chiffon, georgette and satin fabric for easy-breezy yet classy spring summer vibe. “The hand embroidery is primarily with the classic sequins, stones and pearls. Since it’s the season of bright sunny days, we’ve kept our colours very neutral, and can be styled easily from day to night. Romance, luxury and love has its own language that can’t be defined in words but the amalgamation of fine, subtle colours, bespoke classic embroidery and our silhouettes is such that it makes the wearer indulge in an unexplained self-romance engulfed by the beauty of all our designs,” she says.