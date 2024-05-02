Discover timeless prints and magical silhouettes
The Spring-Summer season brings with it tender sunshine and the sweet fragrance of newly bloomed flowers. This is the inspiration behind designer Anushkaa Bajaj’s latest collection — Whispers of Love.
“Timed to coincide with the opening of our flagship store at The Dhan Mill, this collection embodies the freshness and renewal of the season. Drawing inspiration from delicate yet profound hidden love anecdotes, Whispers of Love breathes life into timeless prints and magical silhouettes, inviting every woman to embrace her true beauty,” says the designer.
Every collection by the label is a testament to finesse and luxury. And this collection in particular features a lot of ruffle, hand embroidered symmetric patterns and appliqué work. “It embodies the hidden anecdotes whispered through our hearts, delicately bringing to life the love of feminine beauty, bespoke romance, and meticulous self-love. Through subtle, enchanting, and refined silhouettes and prints, this collection invites you to embrace and savour every moment of your special day with an affluent romantic affair with yourself,” says Anushkaa.
The collection features mostly chiffon, georgette and satin fabric for easy-breezy yet classy spring summer vibe. “The hand embroidery is primarily with the classic sequins, stones and pearls. Since it’s the season of bright sunny days, we’ve kept our colours very neutral, and can be styled easily from day to night. Romance, luxury and love has its own language that can’t be defined in words but the amalgamation of fine, subtle colours, bespoke classic embroidery and our silhouettes is such that it makes the wearer indulge in an unexplained self-romance engulfed by the beauty of all our designs,” she says.
The collection title suggests subtlety and elegance. Anushkaa herself has a subtle yet enchanting aesthetic and all her designs are truly a reflection of her personal style. “Every piece is made with a thought to embrace the ‘less is more’ philosophy and every outfit is subtly designed for you to feel light, comfortable and to be able to enjoy your special day without the hassle of just taking care of your outfits but bringing out your beautiful aura in the most graceful way ever,” she adds.
Priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 1,85,000. Available online.
