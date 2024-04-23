Why natural diamonds will always be fashionable

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) unveiled a fresh perspective on luxury with the announcement of the latest jewellery trends for 2024. While the word ‘trend’ when applied to natural diamond jewellery is paradoxical due to its inherent timelessness, what remains true in fashion is the preference for every silhouette and style sees a cyclical pattern; what is in vogue today was trendsetting in the past and will come back to the fore in the future. Going beyond jewellery, this year's trends epitomise a celebration of individualism and opulence, encapsulated in the theme of 'The Age of Indulgence'.

A confluence of classicism and modernity, 2024 is a time to acknowledge the influence of previous trends – from quiet luxury to maximalism – and redefine them to fit into revelry of pure pampering.