Why natural diamonds will always be fashionable

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) unveiled a fresh perspective on luxury with the announcement of the latest jewellery trends for 2024. While the word ‘trend’ when applied to natural diamond jewellery is paradoxical due to its inherent timelessness, what remains true in fashion is the preference for every silhouette and style sees a cyclical pattern; what is in vogue today was trendsetting in the past and will come back to the fore in the future. Going beyond jewellery, this year's trends epitomise a celebration of individualism and opulence, encapsulated in the theme of 'The Age of Indulgence'.
A confluence of classicism and modernity, 2024 is a time to acknowledge the influence of previous trends – from quiet luxury to maximalism – and redefine them to fit into revelry of pure pampering.
Natural diamonds have always had something for everyone and every mood and this year’s jewellery trends are just that. From fancy cut diamonds to the resurgence of diamonds and pearls, and the ongoing popularity of the (everyday) choker, the key silhouettes capture the essence of the theme and reflect consumer preferences, placing emphasis on bespoke designs, storytelling, and cultural resonance. From lavish contemporary creations to timeless vintage pieces, local jewellery brands are poised to captivate discerning consumers with their unique narratives and unparalleled craftsmanship.
Fancy cut diamonds
Fancy cut diamonds have transcended beyond their traditional role of engagement ring centrepieces. Pears, marquises, ovals and emeralds now adorn exquisite necklaces, earrings and bracelets, captivating enthusiasts with their allure. Moreover, larger, more daring pieces such as lariat or mixed shape natural diamond necklaces are poised to ascend in popularity, offering a bold statement of elegance and individuality, which allow you to mix and match shapes to make unique combinations you can call your own.
Diamonds and pearls
Diamonds and pearls are a classic pairing. Long revered by style icons and reminiscent of bygone eras, this combination is reclaiming the spotlight in jewellery trends, poised to become a coveted choice, particularly among younger consumers, as it seamlessly marries minimalism with contemporary allure.
Chokers
The enduring charm of chokers continues into 2024, characterising sumptuous style. This year, the everyday choker takes centre stage, gracing necks from prestigious global to local red-carpet events, inviting wearers to take them out of their lockers and make them an integral part of their daily ensembles. From accent-stone chokers to mixed fancy-cut natural diamond neckpieces, and even unconventional choices like watches worn as chokers, this trend showcases versatility and allure in every form.