The Flipflop Collection is all about comfort, style, and durability

Brune & Bareskin, known for their premium leather footwear, bags and accessories, has unveiled its latest summer special men’s slippers — the Flipflop Collection. This collection epitomises comfort, style, and durability, making it a must-have for the season.
Crafted with the finest materials and attention to detail, each pair in this collection exudes a sense of laid-back elegance, perfect for warm, sunny days. Whether lounging by the pool, strolling along the beach, or simply enjoying a leisurely weekend, these slippers and flip-flops offer the ideal blend of fashion and functionality.
The collection showcases a variety of designs, from classic leather flip-flops to trendy sliders, ensuring there’s something to suit every preference and occasion. Each pair is expertly crafted to provide optimal comfort and support, ensuring that style is never compromised for wearability.
They are available in a range of colours and finishes, including vibrant hues and sophisticated neutrals, and can be paired with casual shorts or linen trousers.
Price on request. Available online.
