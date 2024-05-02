The Scoop Shop footwear collection is a love letter to our favourite frozen summer treats

So, whether you are lounging by the poolside in the Mint Chocolate Bomba sliders adorned with a gingham bow, or making a bold statement in bright Berry Sundae mules featuring a cone-inspired silhouette, these shoes serve as conversation-starters.

Apart from the aesthetics, these gorgeous summery shoes are also comfortably cushioned and ensure all-day comfort, so that you can enjoy your many adventures. The premium materials and meticulous detailing further elevate the experience of wearing them.

“Keeping the ice cream colours in perspective, the choice of colours ranges from soft pastels to bold tones. So, you can find multicolour pastel, minty green, denim blue, and cherry tones, and more cheerful colours, in this collection,” says the young designer behind the brand, Laksheeta Govil.

The collection boasts a variety of styles that are playful and stylish. “Each style is unique in its own way but you should totally take a look at our platform sliders that boast 1.5 inches of sole height and the casual wedges that you can wear for your everyday adventures,” says Laksheeta.

Comfort is a key feature of this collection. And Laksheeta tells us that these shoes are made comfortable with double cushioning and double density padding, so that you can effortlessly make a statement wherever you go.