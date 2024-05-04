From city chic to seaside escape: Chanel’s 2024/25 cruise collection embraces relaxed elegance

The backdrop of the show was none other than Le Corbusier’s architectural masterpiece, Cité Radieuse. This iconic apartment complex, featuring bold colours and geometric shapes, housed a microcosm of urban life with its built-in shops, daycare, and even a rooftop garden. It’s no wonder Creative Director Virginie Viard chose this very rooftop as the runway, drawing inspiration from the building's windows and sculpted concrete details.
Think of this collection as a love letter to the stylish city girl on a seaside escape. Viard catered to a younger generation with a nostalgic twist. Think crochet shorts, chic tweed co-ords, and chainmail tops – all perfectly blended with classic summer staples like denim bags and sequined jackets. The colour palette was a symphony of warm tones and playful pastels, accessorised with layered Chanel chains and chunky pearl necklaces.
Viard playfully reinterpreted traditional beachwear. Think classic Chanel tweed jackets layered over thin hooded sweatshirts for a sporty edge. And for the ultimate vacation staple, simple one-piece swimsuits in black and white made a strong showing. Footwear options leaned towards the practical yet stylish – masculine loafers and terrycloth platform sandals.
Throughout the collection, the influence of the seaside was undeniable. Patterns mimicked fishnets, waves, and even sunspots, cleverly integrated into the clothing. The Cité Radieuse’s signature block pattern found its way onto mod dresses and flowing tunics, completing the visual dialogue between fashion and architecture.
Models walked the runway in flowing white linen and cotton dresses, reminiscent of tablecloths snatched from a seaside restaurant – a touch perfectly capturing the carefree spirit of the south of France.
With this Cruise collection, Chanel painted a picture of a confident, modern woman who embraces life’s simple pleasures. It’s a celebration of the cultural richness found in unexpected places, all witnessed by an audience who braved the cool Mediterranean breeze.