From city chic to seaside escape: Chanel’s 2024/25 cruise collection embraces relaxed elegance

The backdrop of the show was none other than Le Corbusier’s architectural masterpiece, Cité Radieuse. This iconic apartment complex, featuring bold colours and geometric shapes, housed a microcosm of urban life with its built-in shops, daycare, and even a rooftop garden. It’s no wonder Creative Director Virginie Viard chose this very rooftop as the runway, drawing inspiration from the building's windows and sculpted concrete details.