Varun Bahl's latest collection draws from nature's wealth
An array of beautiful ensembles with personalised prints and regal handcrafted work, Varun Bahl’s newest collection, Summer Bloom embraces contemporary yet timeless silhouettes.
Silhouettes like skirts, capes, saris and lehengas have the classic three-dimensional embroidery of florets and blossoms, and the juxtaposition of pastels and striking tones makes this collection a summer steal. Bahl takes us through the edit.
What's the idea behind the collection?
The collection is inspired by the warmth and joy that the spring-summer season brings us. The burst of colour, vibrance of the nature that surrounds us, delicate pastels of blooming daisies and the rays of sunshine that bask us in the season of summer.
Your designs have such a beautiful melange of vibrant colours and a touch of your homeland, Kashmir in its intricate designs. Tell us, how has your design philosophy evolved over the years?
I have always believed that everyone’s design aesthetic should speak for itself, and your uniqueness should reflect in the designs you create. I do believe that trends are constantly changing with each new season and each new collection, but my personal style and design principles have remained constant. While it is important to incorporate what is trending, here and there, I feel that to be truly evolved as a brand, it is imperative to stay true to your language and maintain your design philosophy.
What inspires you?
The grandeur of the forest, flora and fauna as well as the mystical nature all around us. While I believe that traditional Indian embroideries should continue to be the hero of every piece I design, it is imperative to speak the language of global culture and design pieces that will make for collectibles in my audience’s wardrobes. Sustainability, recycling and zero-waste fashion is the new way to go.
What is trending in summer wedding wear?
The whole mix of modern and traditional plays out effortlessly with bralettes paired with jackets and asymmetrical skirts paired with blouses and organza capes, for summer weddings. Pastels are always the go-to for summer weddings, but floral prints and embroideries are also a huge hit this season.
What are new-age brides opting for?
The focus has shifted towards finding a balance between something new, modern, and a touch of traditionalism— almost a nostalgic blend while wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Brides today seek outfits that go beyond the conventional, and reflect their individuality, style, and personality.
Who's your favourite fashion icon and why?
Madonna, and Marilyn Monroe.
Your label's roadmap this year?
I definitely believe it is essential, especially now, to leap forward from traditional wedding couture and explore the new way in which global couture is moving. With every new collection, I am styling couture in a newer way, heading towards the direction of catering to the younger generations, and hence, reinventing the idea of couture completely, which I believe, is definitely the need of the hour.
Your upcoming collection?
For my showcase at India Couture Week this year, my collection will be focussed on my journey over the last 20 years.