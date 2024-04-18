This collection is a delicate love story of hand embroidery

Kantha embroidery is a cherished tradition originating from the vibrant tapestry of Bengali culture. With this as an inspiration The House of Ara has launched its new collection Kantha with a focus on the technique of hand embroidery.
Kantha embroidery involves meticulous hand-stitching of vibrant threads, creating intricate patterns and motifs that echo tales of heritage and history. Traditionally practiced by Bengali women to repurpose old garments into beautiful, meaningful creations, Kantha embodies sustainability and the spirit of renewal.
“In this collection, we have included a combination of running stitch and geometric patterns with a touch of floral motifs. Additionally, intricate borders along the edges of the fabric are incorporated. The collection embraces a minimalist approach by using sparse stitching for a more delicate and understated appearance,” says Avani Chandan, co-founder of the brand, which was formed by the mother-daughter duo of Savita Jain and Avani.
The colour palette is meticulously curated too, in order to enhance the vibrant Kantha embroidery. Off-white is chosen to provide a neutral background for the vivid stitches. The embroidery threads feature striking colours, including reds, lush greens, and deep blues. “This deliberate contrast between the neutral fabric and vibrant threads ensures that the intricate embroidery stands out, echoing tales of heritage and history with a sophisticated aesthetic,” Avani shares.
Celebrities like Riddhima Pandit, Jennifer Winget, Daisy Shah, Adaa Khan, Saloni Grover, Vaidehi Parashurami and Tejaswini Pandit, among others, have graced different events wearing creations from The House of Ara.
For Kantha, lightweight, hand-woven cotton has been used as the primary fabric, chosen for its unique textures, patterns, and irregularities, which add charm and character to each piece. “Unlike mass-produced fabrics, handwoven cotton showcases artisanal craftsmanship and is valued for its durability and breathability. Additionally, handwoven cotton aligns with our commitment to sustainability and ethical production practices,” informs the co-founder.
One can look forward to a variety of silhouettes in this collection, including short dress, midi dress, long dress, top with cowl neck and tie detail at the back, halter top with tie detail on the neck, classic shirts, tailored trousers, classy waistcoats, long front-open button jackets, crop tops, jumpsuits, and elegant knee-length skirts. These silhouettes blend classic styles with modern touches, offering versatility and sophistication.
Price: Rs 9,000 to Rs 16,500.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain