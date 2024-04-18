This collection is a delicate love story of hand embroidery

Kantha embroidery is a cherished tradition originating from the vibrant tapestry of Bengali culture. With this as an inspiration The House of Ara has launched its new collection Kantha with a focus on the technique of hand embroidery.

Kantha embroidery involves meticulous hand-stitching of vibrant threads, creating intricate patterns and motifs that echo tales of heritage and history. Traditionally practiced by Bengali women to repurpose old garments into beautiful, meaningful creations, Kantha embodies sustainability and the spirit of renewal.