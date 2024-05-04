This new collection boasts a collection of statement pieces for men

We have come across stories of brands that get conceptionalised out of nowhere. It could happen over a random meet-up, a family dinner or even during a daily conversation. The story of VMan happened on the same lines, when co-founders Vaibhav Bhargava and Vijeta Ramchandani sat down one evening for coffee.
Vaibhav’s passion for fashion, perfectly complemented Vijeta’s experience in the female jewellery industry. VMan recently collaborated with Curato, a luxury accessory brand, curating a collection of men’s fashion accessories like bracelets and bands that marry timeless craftsmanship with contemporary elegance. We speak to Vaibhav, designer and co-founder, VMan, to know everything about the collection.
Can you tell us about your latest collection and the collaboration with Curato?
Our latest collection is all about vibes and teaming up with Curato was a no-brainer. It’s like finding the perfect mixtape for a road trip — timing, tunes and good company all in sync. We are all about that laid-back luxe and this collab is the ultimate playlist for our crew.
What are some of the statement pieces from the collection?
Our pieces are like hidden gems waiting to be discovered, each one handpicked to make heads turn. From necklaces that scream, ‘I am the main event’ to bracelets that whisper, ‘I am low-key but still slaying,’ we are all about that individual swag. Who wants to blend in when you can stand out, right?
Where did you get the inspiration for these pieces?
We are taking inspiration from mother nature herself — think earthy browns, ocean blues and sunset oranges. It’s like wearing a piece of the great outdoors, but with a city slicker twist. We are all about those colours that pop, those hues that make you feel alive and ready for anything at any time!
INR 4,999 onwards. Available online.
