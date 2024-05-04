This new collection boasts a collection of statement pieces for men

We have come across stories of brands that get conceptionalised out of nowhere. It could happen over a random meet-up, a family dinner or even during a daily conversation. The story of VMan happened on the same lines, when co-founders Vaibhav Bhargava and Vijeta Ramchandani sat down one evening for coffee.

Vaibhav’s passion for fashion, perfectly complemented Vijeta’s experience in the female jewellery industry. VMan recently collaborated with Curato, a luxury accessory brand, curating a collection of men’s fashion accessories like bracelets and bands that marry timeless craftsmanship with contemporary elegance. We speak to Vaibhav, designer and co-founder, VMan, to know everything about the collection.