This iconic brand opens its flagship store in Defence Colony, Delhi

“This flagship store is more than just a retail space—it's a celebration of our legacy,” says designer Rakesh Thakore. “Here, patrons will not only discover our latest collections but also immerse themselves in the essence of our brand—a true embodiment of our vision for modern luxury.”

Built in collaboration with Studio Organon, the store's aesthetic blends contemporary design with a reverence for Indian artistic traditions, reflecting the label’s ethos. A palette of neutral tones accentuated by marble details creates a space that exudes both minimalism and sophistication.

The terrazzo floor serves as a visual tribute to the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship, communicating this commitment through bold graphic elements. Saurabh Dakshini, founder of Studio Organon, draws inspiration from Abraham & Thakore creations to ensure consistency across all retail spaces.

“We are beyond thrilled to unveil our flagship store in Defence Colony,” exclaims designer David Abraham. “This isn't just a store; it's a culmination of our lifelong dedication to the art of design—a breakthrough moment for us as we continue to push the boundaries of minimalism.”

The launch of Abraham & Thakore’s new store also coincides with the release of the brand’s latest collections across Home and Apparel.

In Body Language—the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 edit—numbers sit beside alphabets, which make friends with symbols, to form a syncretic language of their own. The result is a striking collection where playful typography is at the core. This theme is explored through the meticulous craftsmanship of ikat, ajrakh, brocades, badla, sequin and fine laser cut work.