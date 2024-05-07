Bengaluru-based jewellery brand launches spring collection inspired by birds of paradise

The history books dictate that the first stained glass to emerg e was somewhere in 10th-century Europe. Predominantly used by churches and monasteries to adorn windows and illustrate religious narratives, these elements are now considered architectural marvels.
The intricate craftsmanship and the vibrant play of colours create an ethereal feeling — one that is now translating into wearable fashion. Appreciating this fascinating artistry, BlueStone just launched its spring 2024 collection titled, Plique-a-jour.
Inspired by the Birds of Paradise, the Bengaluru-based brand is paying homage to the freedom, joy and elegance that these exotic creatures embody. The expansive collection features fine jewellery pieces and also ones that boast AM to PM versatility.
We speak to the head of design, Vipin Sharma about the enamelling technique that has been adopted for this collection to create designs reminiscent of the stained glass effect.
What was it about the mystic and exotic Birds of Paradise that inspired the collection?
The collection finds its inspiration in the mystical charm of Birds of Paradise, whose every flutter of wings embodies elegance and grace. Their striking feathers, graceful movement and ethereal beauty captured our imagination, prompting us to translate their beauty into wearable art. The collection evokes a sense of wanderlust and adventure, transporting wearers to farflung corners of the earth where the air is alive with the symphony of nature.
What elements of French bijoux can we find here?
Derived from French, the phrase Plique-a-jour translates to ‘letting in daylight,’ encapsulating the essence of this delicate art form, where translucent enamel is meticulously placed onto a metal frame by hand. The pieces made using this technique allow sunlight to pass through them, radiating with a mesmerising glow that dances with every movement. This collection harmoniously blends nature’s ethereal beauty with the elegance of French bijoux.
Have any of your previous collections been inspired by elements of nature? If yes, how similar is this collection?
Nature has often been a muse for our designs, reflecting our fascination with the beauty and diversity of the world around us. While the Plique-a-jour collection celebrates the elegance and allure of Birds of Paradise, our Rainforest Collection takes a broader approach, drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of the Amazonian rainforest ecosystem. Each piece in the Rainforest Collection interprets these subjects using different enamel shades and coloured gemstones, creating a vibrant and eclectic array of jewellery.
Tell us what colour palette you had in mind when you adopted the enamelling technique.
Drawing inspiration from the wide spectrum of colours found in the feathers of Birds of Paradise, we envisioned a diverse colour palette for the collection. To emulate the delicate beauty and play of light observed in these majestic creatures, we chose to focus on a pastel palette. This collection allows for a gentle interplay of soft pastel shades, mirroring the captivating effect of light filtering through the translucent enamel and infusing each piece with an ethereal elegance reminiscent of these exotic birds.
INR 10,000 onwards. In stores and online.
