Bengaluru-based jewellery brand launches spring collection inspired by birds of paradise

The history books dictate that the first stained glass to emerg e was somewhere in 10th-century Europe. Predominantly used by churches and monasteries to adorn windows and illustrate religious narratives, these elements are now considered architectural marvels.

The intricate craftsmanship and the vibrant play of colours create an ethereal feeling — one that is now translating into wearable fashion. Appreciating this fascinating artistry, BlueStone just launched its spring 2024 collection titled, Plique-a-jour.

Inspired by the Birds of Paradise, the Bengaluru-based brand is paying homage to the freedom, joy and elegance that these exotic creatures embody. The expansive collection features fine jewellery pieces and also ones that boast AM to PM versatility.

We speak to the head of design, Vipin Sharma about the enamelling technique that has been adopted for this collection to create designs reminiscent of the stained glass effect.

What was it about the mystic and exotic Birds of Paradise that inspired the collection?

The collection finds its inspiration in the mystical charm of Birds of Paradise, whose every flutter of wings embodies elegance and grace. Their striking feathers, graceful movement and ethereal beauty captured our imagination, prompting us to translate their beauty into wearable art. The collection evokes a sense of wanderlust and adventure, transporting wearers to farflung corners of the earth where the air is alive with the symphony of nature.

What elements of French bijoux can we find here?

Derived from French, the phrase Plique-a-jour translates to ‘letting in daylight,’ encapsulating the essence of this delicate art form, where translucent enamel is meticulously placed onto a metal frame by hand. The pieces made using this technique allow sunlight to pass through them, radiating with a mesmerising glow that dances with every movement. This collection harmoniously blends nature’s ethereal beauty with the elegance of French bijoux.