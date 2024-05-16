Nero India’s spring summer 2024 collection titled Bageecha draws its inspiration from the serene beauty of nature, particularly focusing on the ethereal allure of flowers and clouds. The colour palettes reflect the organic hues found in the natural surroundings, with an abundance of floral motifs and delicate, light tones throughout the collection.
The fabrics are soft and breathable, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious feel against the skin.
We speak to Rishika Jain, co-founder, Nero India, to know more about the collection. “The Baagecha collection was inspired by a tranquil morning while visiting a botanical garden, with its vibrant colours and peaceful atmosphere. Each garment captures nature’s beauty with pastel colours, floral motifs, and delicate details,” says Rishika.
The collection features floral motifs and cloud imagery, which are visible in its standout pieces in the form of hand-block prints and embroideries. Picking up a standout piece, she says, “My pick of the lot is a pastel-hued kurta with floral and cloud patterns, capturing the collection’s dreamy vibe. The blue kurta set made from breathable organza fabric is adorned with delicate floral lace and bead tassels, capturing an ethereal charm.”
Throwing more light into the selection of fabrics, she says, “The organic hues in the Baagecha collection were chosen to mirror the natural beauty of a blooming garden. Soft greens, delicate pinks, and muted blues enhance the theme of natural beauty, evoking tranquility and harmony. We have used soft and breathable fabrics like viscose organza and festive tissue to ensure comfort. These fabrics, known for their lightweight feel, enhance the collection’s elegant theme while providing ease of wear.”
Price starts at Rs 3,000. Available online
