Fashion edit 'Sukoon' celebrates tranquillity, blessings, strength and aesthetic refinement

How delightful it is to embrace the quiet! Being at peace means finding calm and centeredness. For many, it involves immersing in a cherished activity, be it any art form or simply engaging in the intricate process of curating a fashion collection.

Fashion designer Priyanka Singh’s new edit, Sukoon, epitomises this sense of tranquillity with aesthetic refinement. Each piece is thoughtfully designed with a motive to instill harmony and serenity in its wearers, celebrating the beauty of calmness.

On delving deeper, we discovered that Sukoon had been brewing in Priyanka’s mind for quite some time.

“As a designer, we undergo growth and evolution, desiring our creations to exude effortlessness while making a bold statement. Crafting this edit has been a three-year journey for me,” she reveals. “Now that it’s finally materialised, the sensation is indescribable! I have achieved the sukoon (peace) I have long sought after!” Priyanka adds.