This latest Spring/Summer 2024 Collection captures the essence of sunny days and carefree moments

Telling us more about the Spring Summer 2024 Collection, the founder and creative head, Pari Choudhary says, “It is a celebration of life, warmth, and the vibrant energy of summer. The idea was to capture the essence of sunny days and carefree moments.”

She drew inspiration from the natural beauty of summer landscapes — blooming gardens, azure skies, and golden sunsets. “Our goal was to create a line of maxi dresses that embody this spirit, offering fluid silhouettes that move gracefully and reflect the brightness of the season. Each piece is designed to make every sidewalk feel like a runway, encouraging women to embrace their inner radiance,” adds Pari. For the edit, she selected lightweight, breathable fabrics such as cotton and cotton mulmul — perfect for warm weather. The colour palette includes vibrant hues like coral, turquoise, sunflower yellow, and fuchsia, alongside softer tones like pastel pink, mint green, and lavender. These colours were chosen to evoke the joy and energy of summer, creating a visual feast that feels both refreshing and uplifting. Pari tells us, “Some unique design elements on the pieces include intricate embroidery, playful ruffles, and asymmetrical hemlines, which add a touch of whimsy and sophistication to each piece.”