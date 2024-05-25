This latest Spring/Summer 2024 Collection captures the essence of sunny days and carefree moments

While we often seek comfort and respite from the summer heat, our wardrobes transform with free-flowing, airy outfits to best combat the scorching sun. Yet, summer isn’t solely about practicality. It is also a season to revel in vivid shades along with softer tones and embrace personal style. Let’s agree, sometimes, the bright colours mirror the sunlit days, infusing joy and happiness into our lives. Bunaai’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection is intended to uplift your spirit on hot sunny days with effortless elegance.
The brand’s unique design vocabulary blends classic elegance with modern vibrancy, focusing on pieces that reflect the latest fashion trends while embodying timeless beauty. It’s known for infusing designs with high-quality craftsmanship, attention to detail, and bold, vibrant colours that evoke joy and confidence.
Telling us more about the Spring Summer 2024 Collection, the founder and creative head, Pari Choudhary says, “It is a celebration of life, warmth, and the vibrant energy of summer. The idea was to capture the essence of sunny days and carefree moments.”
She drew inspiration from the natural beauty of summer landscapes — blooming gardens, azure skies, and golden sunsets. “Our goal was to create a line of maxi dresses that embody this spirit, offering fluid silhouettes that move gracefully and reflect the brightness of the season. Each piece is designed to make every sidewalk feel like a runway, encouraging women to embrace their inner radiance,” adds Pari. For the edit, she selected lightweight, breathable fabrics such as cotton and cotton mulmul — perfect for warm weather. The colour palette includes vibrant hues like coral, turquoise, sunflower yellow, and fuchsia, alongside softer tones like pastel pink, mint green, and lavender. These colours were chosen to evoke the joy and energy of summer, creating a visual feast that feels both refreshing and uplifting. Pari tells us, “Some unique design elements on the pieces include intricate embroidery, playful ruffles, and asymmetrical hemlines, which add a touch of whimsy and sophistication to each piece.”
The collection primarily features maxi dresses, with a few midi dresses, offering versatile outfits suitable for casual daytime outings, beach vacations, evening garden parties, and summer weddings. The gorgeous colours and graceful designs ensure you stand out, while their comfortable fit keeps you feeling effortlessly chic.
INR 3,500 onwards. Available online.