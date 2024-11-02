Elara from Awigna promises silhouettes and colours that hope to bring chic warmth to the colder months ahead…

Founded in 2017 in New Delhi, Awigna has emerged as a beacon in the realm of contemporary Indian fashion. The duo, Rittu Agarwal and Varsha Agarwal intertwined their expertise in fashion and commerce, giving rise to a label that they hope is synonymous with elegance and innovation. With a loyal following in Karishma Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi, Manushi Chhillar, Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani, Kajal Agarwal, Shamita Shetty and Neha Sharma, Awigna has garnered acclaim for their previous collection Nova and their sari and gown capsule, Reneva.
Nova — where the spirit of the contemporary Indian woman blossomed amid a tapestry of tradition was an exquisite collection that celebrated the vibrant palette of spring and the intricate geometry of summer, offering a stunning array that effortlessly married elegance with innovation. From sophisticated lehengas that echoed timeless grace to dynamic capes and peplum shararas that redefined modern chic, each piece was a masterclass in design for us. Nova was a canvas where floral motifs danced alongside geometric precision, inviting a refreshing dialogue between the past and the present. Their latest offering, Elara — Whispers of the Winter, is poised to redefine festive wardrobes. This collection, a harmonious blend of seasonal warmth and floral fantasies, invites fashion enthusiasts into a realm where they hope elegance flourishes and individuality shines. In a recent conversation, we spoke to the designer duo to find out more about the edit.
“This enchanting edit is a tribute to the modern Indian woman,” Varsha shares. “It showcases individuality and grace through meticulously designed silhouettes that flow effortlessly with every movement. Each piece is adorned with exquisite floral embroidery, elevated by pioneering techniques such as hand embroidery, 3D detailing and precision laser-cut elements, infusing depth and sophistication into each garment.”
Elara is not merely a collection; the duo tells us. It hopes to be a tapestry of emotions woven through rich textiles. The designers have curated a sumptuous palette, featuring dusty pinks, radiant ruby reds, timeless ivories, delicate rose pinks and the opulent glow of rose gold. These hues encapsulate the warmth and vibrancy of festive gatherings, inviting wearers to embody the spirit of celebration.
“Dusty pink envelops the wearer in softness and charm,” Rittu elaborates. “Ruby red ignites passion and joy, creating a spark in every moment. Timeless ivory exudes elegance, complemented by the gentle allure of rose pink. Meanwhile, the modern touch of rose gold glimmers with a luxurious sheen, making these pieces perfect for celebrations filled with laughter and joy.”
The choice of fabrics, the duo believes, further amplifies the allure of the collection. Organza, sheer net, metallic georgette and sequined materials converge to create silhouettes that not only enhance the wearer’s figure but also evoke a sense of ethereal beauty. “The textures and sheen of these materials allow for an interplay of light, bringing each piece to life,” Rittu tells us.
As we explore the silhouettes, Varsha reveals a captivating array. “Expect to see lehengas that swirl with grace, cape sets that drape effortlessly, peplum pants that redefine contemporary chic and gowns that embody sophistication.” Each piece is designed to empower, to allow the wearer to express her unique narrative, the duo tells us.
When asked about the distinguishing features of this collection compared to their previous works, Varsha reflects thoughtfully. “We’ve meticulously refined our details, showcasing our signature 3D floral designs through advanced laser techniques. This innovation resonates with our brand philosophy — empowering young women in India to embrace their individuality.”
The essence of Elara is not just in its aesthetic appeal but in the stories each garment tells, the designers share. Every thread, they tell us, is infused with the promise of cherished moments and the celebration of love. As festive occasions approach, Awigna’s latest collection hopes to become a canvas upon which memories are painted — from weddings to intimate gatherings, each piece has been designed as an invitation to embrace self-expression.
INR 65,000 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal