Get ready for your party with Jim Sarbh & step into style with this latest footwear collection

Get ready to take your celebrations to the next level with the brand-new PartyReady Collection from Hush Puppies, the iconic global footwear brand. This collection is all about striking the perfect balance between style and comfort, designed for those who refuse to compromise on either—especially when it comes to celebrating life’s biggest moments in style. Whether you’re gearing up for a glamorous wedding, a sparkling year-end party, or any special occasion that calls for something extraordinary, the PartyReady Collection has your feet covered, quite literally.
Teaming up with the effortlessly cool and stylish Jim Sarbh, whose unique blend of modern, casual chic has made him a fashion favourite, Hush Puppies brings you footwear that combines cutting-edge comfort technology with undeniable glamour. Thanks to their signature Deep Comfort Technology, the PartyReady Collection promises a level of ease that will keep you comfortable all day (and night) long—because who says you can’t dance until dawn and still feel good?
For women, the collection delivers a dazzling metallic range featuring embellished mules, chic kitten heels, and trendy slingbacks—all designed to elevate your look without sacrificing an ounce of comfort. Whether you’re pairing them with a flowy gown or your favourite LBD, these shoes are made to make a statement and keep you at your most comfortable.
Men can indulge in a premium selection of timeless leather styles, from classic Oxfords to sophisticated loafers, all crafted with the finest leather for a polished yet laid-back look that works for any occasion. These shoes bring together timeless elegance with modern style, allowing you to step into the party with confidence.
The collection offers style that stands out and comfort that lasts longer. Whether you’re hitting the dance floor or mingling with friends, this collection ensures you’ll do it in style, without a single step out of place. It’s time to step into the season with a pair of shoes that are ready for anything!
Price starts at INR 3,999.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain