Rangrez is inspired by the bright hues and artistic expressions of traditional Indian craftsmanship

As Indians, we deeply understand the significance of colours in our lives — be it rituals, festivals, weddings, or other momentous occasions. Each hue carries its own importance, woven intricately into the fabric of our rich culture. This vibrant ambit of colours and handcrafted artistry remains invaluable. It is this reverence for tradition that inspires many designers to reconnect with their roots while embracing contemporary styles. In celebration of the ongoing festive season, fashion brand Moni K unveils its latest collection, Rangrez.
Kritika Chhabra, founder, expresses, “The term rangrez refers to the art of dyeing fabrics, which we have used as a metaphor for the colourful stories that the collection tells. It is an ode to the rich cultural heritage of India, reimagined through a modern lens to appeal to today’s fashionforward audience.” According to her, Rangrez is inspired by the vibrant hues and artistic expressions of traditional Indian craftsmanship. “With this, we aim to celebrate colour, craft, and culture by blending them into ensembles that feel luxurious yet accessible,” she adds.
Rangrez features a stunning and vibrant palette, showcasing rich jewel tones alongside earthy shades and delicate pastels. Within this array, you’ll find an exquisite selection of reds, greens, blues, and blacks, and even enchanting pastel hues like pink and mint green, creating a truly captivating spectrum of colour. Mentioning the materials, Kritika says,“Rangrez employs luxurious fabrics like silk, organza, and georgette, chosen for their ability to drape beautifully and elevate the elegance of each ensemble.” The unique design elements include intricate embroideryand delicate embellishments, each chosen to add depth and texture while paying homage to traditional Indian artistry. The founder accepts that the different elements help create a balance between opulence and wearability.
Kritika shares, “Rangrez bridges the gap between tradition and modernity by fusing classic Indian silhouettes with Western-inspired cuts and design sensibilities. Features like asymmetrical hems, modern necklines, and unconventional colour pairings introduce a contemporary flair.”
