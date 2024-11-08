Rangrez is inspired by the bright hues and artistic expressions of traditional Indian craftsmanship

As Indians, we deeply understand the significance of colours in our lives — be it rituals, festivals, weddings, or other momentous occasions. Each hue carries its own importance, woven intricately into the fabric of our rich culture. This vibrant ambit of colours and handcrafted artistry remains invaluable. It is this reverence for tradition that inspires many designers to reconnect with their roots while embracing contemporary styles. In celebration of the ongoing festive season, fashion brand Moni K unveils its latest collection, Rangrez.

Kritika Chhabra, founder, expresses, “The term rangrez refers to the art of dyeing fabrics, which we have used as a metaphor for the colourful stories that the collection tells. It is an ode to the rich cultural heritage of India, reimagined through a modern lens to appeal to today’s fashionforward audience.” According to her, Rangrez is inspired by the vibrant hues and artistic expressions of traditional Indian craftsmanship. “With this, we aim to celebrate colour, craft, and culture by blending them into ensembles that feel luxurious yet accessible,” she adds.