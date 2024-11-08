Saanjh is about the beautiful transition from day to night, mirroring a bride stepping into a new chapter of her life

Nestled on the banks of the sacred Ganges, Varanasi, or Banaras, enchants visitors with its serene beauty, timeless charm, and vibrant hues. The echoes of chants, bustling streets, and soulful simplicity of the city captivate all who wander its ghats. Inspired by the tranquil magic of dusk over the river, where golden sunlight dances on water; fashion brand Gulati Editions’ latest collection, Saanjh, captures this spellbinding beauty in a stunning range of saris, rekindling the soul-stir ring allure of Banaras. These pieces are ideal for brides who embrace the timeless elegance of saris for their wedding amid an ever-evolving fashion landscape.
Talking about Saanjh, the creative director Varnika Gulati explains, “It is an ode to the serene beauty of dusk in Banaras, where the city’s spiritual heart comes alive with the setting sun. Inspired by this magical hour, Saanjh celebrates the ethereal transition from day to night — a metaphor for a bride stepping into a new chapter.” According to her, each and every piece in this collection carries the grace of tradition and the allure of a new beginning.
For Saanjh, the designer preferred using luxurious handwoven silk, mashru and tissue fabric base to bring out the richness that Banarasi textiles are known for. Varnika says, “The colour palette ranges from warm, earthy tones like burnt orange, vibrant pinks, and classic ivory golds to midnight purple and regal purples, mirroring the hues of twilight.” Some of the unique design elements include zari work and handwoven motifs, with a careful selection of floral and rangkat heritage-inspired designs that are traditional yet timeless.
Mentioning the immense contribution of the local artisans in creating the collection, Varnika reveals, “Their unparalleled skill and dedication give each sari its life, weaving intricate details by hand — a tradition passed down through generations. We honour their expertise, bringing together design concepts with their artisanal mastery to create each piece in Saanjh.”
The brand draws from an authentic design vocabulary rooted in traditional Banarasi weaving, reimagined for today’s luxury connoisseur. Saanjh is an effort to revive the beauty of Banarasi handlooms for today’s audience. In a world of fast fashion, there’s a growing appreciation for the craftsmanship and sustainability handlooms represent. Varnika asserts, “Going back to roots in fashion is crucial as it reminds us of our heritage and supports local artistry, which, in turn, keeps these traditional crafts alive.”
These saris are made for special occasions, from weddings and engagements to festive gatherings, blending tradition with a modern appeal for young brides. “Each piece aligns with contemporary tastes while preserving the timeless elegance of Banarasi handlooms,” says Var nika. Celebrating the enduring charm of traditional saris, Saanjh allows brides to honour cultural roots with a graceful, modern touch.
Price starts at Rs 35,000. Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi