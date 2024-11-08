Saanjh is about the beautiful transition from day to night, mirroring a bride stepping into a new chapter of her life

Nestled on the banks of the sacred Ganges, Varanasi, or Banaras, enchants visitors with its serene beauty, timeless charm, and vibrant hues. The echoes of chants, bustling streets, and soulful simplicity of the city captivate all who wander its ghats. Inspired by the tranquil magic of dusk over the river, where golden sunlight dances on water; fashion brand Gulati Editions’ latest collection, Saanjh, captures this spellbinding beauty in a stunning range of saris, rekindling the soul-stir ring allure of Banaras. These pieces are ideal for brides who embrace the timeless elegance of saris for their wedding amid an ever-evolving fashion landscape.

Talking about Saanjh, the creative director Varnika Gulati explains, “It is an ode to the serene beauty of dusk in Banaras, where the city’s spiritual heart comes alive with the setting sun. Inspired by this magical hour, Saanjh celebrates the ethereal transition from day to night — a metaphor for a bride stepping into a new chapter.” According to her, each and every piece in this collection carries the grace of tradition and the allure of a new beginning.

For Saanjh, the designer preferred using luxurious handwoven silk, mashru and tissue fabric base to bring out the richness that Banarasi textiles are known for. Varnika says, “The colour palette ranges from warm, earthy tones like burnt orange, vibrant pinks, and classic ivory golds to midnight purple and regal purples, mirroring the hues of twilight.” Some of the unique design elements include zari work and handwoven motifs, with a careful selection of floral and rangkat heritage-inspired designs that are traditional yet timeless.