This collection puts a contemporary twist on history and Renaissance

Imagine a fashion collection where each piece is envisioned as a canvas, with the wearer acting as the artist who brings it to life through movement. It’s all things dreamy and opulent . Fashion brand Mimamsaa’s new collection Mahalsaa draws inspiration from classical art forms, particularly oil paintings, to create garments that are not just clothing but wearable art.
Ankita Singh, the creative head, says, “Mahalsaa is inspired by the pomegranate — a fruit rich in symbolism, representing fertility and abundance, while its vibrant colours evoke warmth and vitality. ” The interplay of light and shadow is also a significant theme, achieved through sheer fabrics and delicate embroidery that create depth in each piece.
The line celebrates Indian heritage while maintaining a modern aesthetic, appealing to contemporary sensibilities. “It showcases deep hues reminiscent of Renaissance oil paintings, with colours like old gold, charcoal, and garnet dominating the palette. Each garment tells a story of growth and transformation, much like the pomegranate itself, ” Ankita adds. The intricate details reflect not only the fruit’s beauty but also a commitment to sustainability and ethical production practices.
Mahalsaa offers a diverse range of outfits suitable for various occasions — from elegant saris and lehengas perfect for weddings to versatile kurta sets ideal for casual outings. The collection also includes contemporary trench coats that blend traditional elements with modern design, allowing wearers to dress up or down effortlessly. Mentioning the centrepiece of the collection, Ankita says, “The Lalitha lehenga is more than just a garment. It’s a dream realised, with its intricate embroidery and embellishments, adorned with delicate threads, shimmering sequins, and stones.” The lehenga skirt, she states, is a voluminous canvas of intricate patterns, flows gracefully, while the corset blouse accentuates the wearer’s silhouette.
The brand emphasises handmade techniques, suppor ting local artisans while preserving traditional crafts. Natural fibres are favoured in material choices to minimise environmental impact, aligning beauty with responsibility. The tailoring aspect is fundamental to its ethos. Ankita informs, “The artisans behind these pieces employ techniques such as hand embroidery and zari work, which add depth and texture while preserving traditional craftsmanship.” The designer elaborates that her designs are not just about aesthetics; they are about celebrating individuality and cultural heritage. She strives to create pieces that resonate with women from all walks of life, allowing them to stick to their roots while embracing modernity.
Prices starts at Rs 10,500. Available online.