This collection puts a contemporary twist on history and Renaissance

Imagine a fashion collection where each piece is envisioned as a canvas, with the wearer acting as the artist who brings it to life through movement. It’s all things dreamy and opulent . Fashion brand Mimamsaa’s new collection Mahalsaa draws inspiration from classical art forms, particularly oil paintings, to create garments that are not just clothing but wearable art.

Ankita Singh, the creative head, says, “Mahalsaa is inspired by the pomegranate — a fruit rich in symbolism, representing fertility and abundance, while its vibrant colours evoke warmth and vitality. ” The interplay of light and shadow is also a significant theme, achieved through sheer fabrics and delicate embroidery that create depth in each piece.

The line celebrates Indian heritage while maintaining a modern aesthetic, appealing to contemporary sensibilities. “It showcases deep hues reminiscent of Renaissance oil paintings, with colours like old gold, charcoal, and garnet dominating the palette. Each garment tells a story of growth and transformation, much like the pomegranate itself, ” Ankita adds. The intricate details reflect not only the fruit’s beauty but also a commitment to sustainability and ethical production practices.