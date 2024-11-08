This edit redefines everyday style, blending distinctive embroidery and timeless style

It’s evident that the collection places a significant emphasis on denim. Anjali explains, “We have meticulously sourced the finest quality denim, ensuring it is not only luxurious but also lightweight. In addition to this, our fabric selection prioritises both usability and exceptional quality. ” They have also incorporated the highest grade organic cotton and delicate organza to elevate the collection further. Moreover, the colour palette has been thoughtfully curated to embody the essence of this collection. “We have chosen classic hues such as denim blue, sky blue, beige, and black, each reflecting a sense of sophistication and enduring style,” adds Anjali.

Interestingly, showing some creativity and experimentation in designs by giving a refreshing makeover to the denim, Anjali preferred elevating the pieces with eye-catching embroideries. She tells us, “Embracing a contemporary perspective on the fundamental essence of this collection, we have curated ensembles that provide unparalleled value for every moment of your daily life.”

From timeless denim jackets and elegant dresses to delicately embroidered tops, shirts, and jeans, each piece in the denim capsule ensures you exude an air of everyday luxury wherever you go. Spilling beans on a couple of stand-out pieces, Anjali says, “The navy-blue floral denim jacket set and black floral wrap denim dress stand out as highlights of this collection. These pieces have drawn admiration at every exhibition and show, earning glowing feedback from our partners.”

Price starts at Rs 5,000. Available online.