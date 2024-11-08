This new ethical fashion label is all about preserving heritage and supporting weavers

In a world where fast fashion often overshadows sustainability, Vayaka, translating to ‘weaver’ in Sanskrit, emerges as a brand with a mission that transcends mere aesthetics. It aims to inspire conscious buying while celebrating India’s handloom heritage. Recently launched in the city with a day-long exhibition at The Bangalore Room, this brand-new label is the result of a shared dream between two friends, Roli Mishra and Priyanka Rajwar, each bringing their unique passions to the newly launched venture.

Co-founder Priyanka Rajwar, a sari enthusiast, has long been dedicated to preserving the craft’s authenticity. “During the pandemic, I connected with weavers and artisans from all over the country. I saw how middlemen were taking a huge portion of the profits, leaving the actual creators struggling. That’s when I realised we needed to do something to preserve this craft in its purest form and educate consumers. And so, Vayaka was born,” she recalls.