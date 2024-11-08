This new ethical fashion label is all about preserving heritage and supporting weavers

In a world where fast fashion often overshadows sustainability, Vayaka, translating to ‘weaver’ in Sanskrit, emerges as a brand with a mission that transcends mere aesthetics. It aims to inspire conscious buying while celebrating India’s handloom heritage. Recently launched in the city with a day-long exhibition at The Bangalore Room, this brand-new label is the result of a shared dream between two friends, Roli Mishra and Priyanka Rajwar, each bringing their unique passions to the newly launched venture.
Co-founder Priyanka Rajwar, a sari enthusiast, has long been dedicated to preserving the craft’s authenticity. “During the pandemic, I connected with weavers and artisans from all over the country. I saw how middlemen were taking a huge portion of the profits, leaving the actual creators struggling. That’s when I realised we needed to do something to preserve this craft in its purest form and educate consumers. And so, Vayaka was born,” she recalls.
Their central vision includes promoting the concept of conscious buying and committing to ensuring authenticity. “We work directly with artisans and cooperatives, sourcing fabrics like our kalamkari from Srikalahasti, where the technique has been passed down for centuries. Our tussar silk comes from a weaver cooperative in Chhattisgarh and we ensure all our silks either carry the Silk Mark or are tested for purity,” Priyanka adds.
When it comes to their designs, Vayaka is a celebration of India’s textile heritage, coupled with modern sensibilities. Their debut sari line features heritage textiles like kota and bhujodi, alongside art forms such as ajrakh block printing and kalamkari freehand drawing. These designs are a result of collaborations with weavers and artists from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Silk collection stands out as a luxurious offering, perfect for weddings and trousseaus.
Each sari is handwoven in Dharmavaram, using pure silk and zari. For those looking for something more contemporary, the brand also offers a range of handwoven benarasi tissue saris besides brocade blouses. Elaborating on the digital prints edit, made with highquality silks, Roli shares, “Our digital print saris have been well received by women who prefer smooth textiles without the sheen of regular silk. These designs are a mix of abstract and floral themes and we plan to innovate this collection further with more sustainable fabrics.”
The brand’s initial designs, though rooted in traditional techniques, come with a distinct Vayaka touch. “Our kota cotton saris feature patchwork and inhouse embroidery. The bhujodi kala cotton are available in unique pastel palettes, adorned with mirror work and embroidery that differ from the usual styles,” Roli reveals. Looking ahead, the brand plans to explore handwoven fabrics from states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, focusing on ancient textile traditions.
INR 5,000 onwards. Available online.