Fashion collection Khaas travels through time to connect the wearer deeply with the garment

There lies some magic in the bygone days, a nostalgia that weaves through films, music, and cherished heirlooms. From grandmother’s timeless outfits to the humble utensils that once graced family kitchens, these relics tether us to precious memories and echo the warmth of generations past. Honouring this sense of heritage, fashion brand Petticoat Lane unveils its new collection, Khaas, a tribute to the priceless legacy of family treasures passed on lovingly through time. The edit is a reminder that fashion is not merely about aesthetics, but about the stories and connections people carry.
The founder and creative head, Divya Sahaya Aggarwal describes Khaas as “not merely a collection, but a heartfelt homage to the rich tapestry of heirlooms and a celebration of handcrafted treasures rooted in Indian textiles.” The collection is a sanctuary where memories linger in the threads, stories are woven into every design, and heritage becomes part of the fabric of existence.
Through this edit, Divya wanted to spark reflections on everyone’s personal history and the treasures they hold dear. She elaborates, “From your nani’s brocade sari to your mom’s meenakari jewellery, from your father’s old watch to the black and-white family portraits gracing your walls — each heirloom piece carries a piece of our story, a fragment of our past, and a promise for the future.”
Khaas truly shines with its vibrant colour palette. Additionally, it’s interesting how the edit has been shot. Divya informs, “Weaving intangible emotions and memories into the tangible forms of fashion design for this edit involved a deep understanding of the stories behind each piece.” She continues that it was achieved through the use of traditional techniques, motifs, and colours that hold significance in various cultures, giving each piece a sense of history and identity.
“The shoot aimed to evoke a sense of nostalgia and warmth, highlighting the emotional connections between women and their clothing. By focusing on genuine expressions and candid moments, we brought the stories behind Khaas to life, making the collection feel relatable and resonant,” Divya adds.
Khaas introduces zardozi work, adding opulence and blending beautifully with the brand’s signature threadwork and motifs. Divya shares, “The paisley and floral patterns, embellished with fine zardozi craftsmanship, come alive in a symphony of colours and textures, each stitch a testament to the makers’ artistry.” Merging traditional embroidery and weaving techniques with contemporary silhouettes, Khaas connects Indian heritage with modern fashion. Divya explains, “The edit embraces fresh, versatile pieces for festive occasions, with modern cuts, playful details, and vibrant colours, appealing to a younger audience seeking authenticity and timeless elegance.”
Khaas consists of sharara sets, cape sets, straight suit sets, and lehengas perfect for festive occasions. Versatile and elegant, this collection is ideal for anyone looking to celebrate in style during the festive and wedding season.
Price starts at Rs 40,000.
Available online.
