Fashion collection Khaas travels through time to connect the wearer deeply with the garment

There lies some magic in the bygone days, a nostalgia that weaves through films, music, and cherished heirlooms. From grandmother’s timeless outfits to the humble utensils that once graced family kitchens, these relics tether us to precious memories and echo the warmth of generations past. Honouring this sense of heritage, fashion brand Petticoat Lane unveils its new collection, Khaas, a tribute to the priceless legacy of family treasures passed on lovingly through time. The edit is a reminder that fashion is not merely about aesthetics, but about the stories and connections people carry.

The founder and creative head, Divya Sahaya Aggarwal describes Khaas as “not merely a collection, but a heartfelt homage to the rich tapestry of heirlooms and a celebration of handcrafted treasures rooted in Indian textiles.” The collection is a sanctuary where memories linger in the threads, stories are woven into every design, and heritage becomes part of the fabric of existence.

Through this edit, Divya wanted to spark reflections on everyone’s personal history and the treasures they hold dear. She elaborates, “From your nani’s brocade sari to your mom’s meenakari jewellery, from your father’s old watch to the black and-white family portraits gracing your walls — each heirloom piece carries a piece of our story, a fragment of our past, and a promise for the future.”