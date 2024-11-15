Here’s a footwear collection that encapsulates the spirit of celebrations and happy moments

As the festive season and wedding celebrations draw near, everyone’s eager to step out in style. And while outfits take centre stage, it’s often the right pair of footwear that truly completes the look. Fizzy Goblet, the footwear brand, celebrated for its artisanal and handcrafted wonders, has unveiled a dazzling new collection in perfect harmony with the joyous spirit of the season. In an exciting twist, they’ve partnered with the ever-graceful Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was spotted flaunting some pieces of the collection.

The founder and designer of the label Laksheeta Govil tells us, “Our latest collection with Kareena encapsulates the spirit of festivities. It is a celebration of artistry and elegance, and the actress’s timeless style perfectly embodies the essence of this collection.”

Designed for wedding and festive celebrations, the latest edit sparkles with luxurious tones and intricate artistry. Laksheeta shares, “While we have celebrated India’s exquisite craftsmanship with zardozi work, we have also infused traditional jewelled accents making each piece uniquely special.” Aari jaali, oxidised metal, and brass embroidery add to the unique appeal, with hues ranging from soft pastels to vibrant tones, including peach, red, neutral gold, and mint. The pieces showcase a luxurious mix of fabrics like organza, raw silk, and satin. “Our designs blend traditional and modern techniques, featuring contemporary bird and floral motifs crafted with resham threadwork,” shares Laksheeta. The collection offers a versatile range of styles including juttis, heels, and kolhapuri flats.