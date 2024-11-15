These bags are perfect for multiple occasions — from festive gatherings to formal or semi-formal events

The textiles used in the collection have been created with various kinds of pre-consumer waste. Ashita Singhal from Paiwand says, “The waste first gets procured and segregated based on colour, thickness, texture etc. These segregated waste materials are then cut into thin strips to create bobbins. A warp is set on the handloom and the bobbins created are used as weft, a slow process of weaving on the handloom by our master weavers creating these unique textiles.”

After this process, the bags come to Adisee’s workshop where they are carefully handcrafted. “We have used the age old methods of leather hand craftsmanship, hand cutting, hand skiving, hand colouring and hand pasting to bring these bags to life,” Aditi says.

She has always been fascinated by the geometry in architecture and art, how basic shapes like squares, rectangles, and circles bring order to the chaos of our world. “These structures blend seamlessly into our daily lives, reflecting human intelligence and creativity.” Her design philosophy reflects this urban harmony, creating bags and accessories that are utilitarian yet fashion-forward, aiming to integrate effortlessly into the lives of modern city dwellers.

The collection is crafted to complement various occasions effortlessly. “The gold colourway is perfect for festive celebrations, pairing seamlessly with occasion wear, while the black and silver options bring sophistication to formal and semi-formal events,” says Aditi. For a bold, modern Indian touch, the Indigo Ajrakh colourway with its striking print on geometric silhouettes offers a statement for any setting.