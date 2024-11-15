This collection blends history and fashion through the idea of cards

Apart from the rich history and evolution behind vintage playing cards, they have long been a source of joy and excitement for many. Now, imagine these iconic cards transformed into wearable art! Fashion brand MATI presents Taash 2, an exquisite evolution of their celebrated collection from 2022, taking us deeper into the romantic nostalgia of vintage playing cards, blending history with fashion in an artistic embrace.
The founder and designer Fatima K Punjabi says, “Taash 2 represents an exquisite evolution of our celebrated 2022 collection, delving deeper into the romantic nostalgia of vintage playing cards.”
While the original Taash collection was interpreted as the four classic suits — clubs, spades, hearts, and diamonds; the latest drop draws inspiration from the ornate emblem designs found in antique playing cards. “We have reimagined these historical motifs through a contemporary lens, transforming them into sophisticated patterns that tell stories of tradition meeting modernity,” says Fatima.
The design vocabulary for MATI is defined by two key elements — concept and comfort. The brand is proud to be size-age-inclusive and gender-neutral, offering designer menswear that transcends gender boundaries, ensuring accessibility and a unique experience for all customers.
Fatima says, “For Taash 2, we have used kaala cotton, a luxurious handwoven fabric from Gujarat, and 33 by 33 khadi from Bengal. These are durable, timeless, and will last for generations, making them heirlooms in their own right.” The colour palette is subtle yet elegant, with soft off-white and a vintage - inspired mustard. Mentioning the design elements, Fatima shares, “They are influenced by old playing cards, featuring Mughal-style patterns and the traditional boota embroidery from Taash 1. We’ve also continued the scalloped edges on stoles, a signature of the previous collection.”
Taash 2 effortlessly blends Indian and modern styles, transitioning from festive to formal wear. The women’s collection features draped harem pants with detailed crop tops, co-ord sets, and versatile separates, while the men’s collection includes reimagined bandis, modern overlap jackets, and bohemian-inspired pieces. Ideal for weddings, festive occasions, and high-end parties, the collection also offers versatile options for everyday wear. Fatima says, “Classic embroidery techniques and time-honoured motifs are reimagined through innovative pieces.”
Traditional styles such as saris and kurtas can be given a contemporary twist, with saris styled with boots and sunglasses for a bold, fresh look. The collection also features creative jacket designs and overlap kurtas for men, combining timeless styles with a modern flair to resonate with the youth today.
Price starts at Rs 18,000.
Available online.