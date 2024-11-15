This collection blends history and fashion through the idea of cards

Apart from the rich history and evolution behind vintage playing cards, they have long been a source of joy and excitement for many. Now, imagine these iconic cards transformed into wearable art! Fashion brand MATI presents Taash 2, an exquisite evolution of their celebrated collection from 2022, taking us deeper into the romantic nostalgia of vintage playing cards, blending history with fashion in an artistic embrace.

The founder and designer Fatima K Punjabi says, “Taash 2 represents an exquisite evolution of our celebrated 2022 collection, delving deeper into the romantic nostalgia of vintage playing cards.”

While the original Taash collection was interpreted as the four classic suits — clubs, spades, hearts, and diamonds; the latest drop draws inspiration from the ornate emblem designs found in antique playing cards. “We have reimagined these historical motifs through a contemporary lens, transforming them into sophisticated patterns that tell stories of tradition meeting modernity,” says Fatima.

The design vocabulary for MATI is defined by two key elements — concept and comfort. The brand is proud to be size-age-inclusive and gender-neutral, offering designer menswear that transcends gender boundaries, ensuring accessibility and a unique experience for all customers.