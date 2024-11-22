Dusk to Dawn, crafted from luxurious fabrics, offers the ideal fusion of sophistication and comfort

It’s truly fascinating how we often associate joyous occasions with the perfect outfit. While everyone’s fashion taste is unique, there’s no denying that vibrant hues or intricate, elaborate ensembles that offer comfort often dominate our special occasion wardrobes. Amrood’s latest collection, Dusk to Dawn offers a refreshing take on seeking comfort in festive-friendly outfits that don’t compromise on elegance.

Discussing the new collection, the founder and designer Varsha Paryani says, “Dusk to Dawn embraces wearable, fuss-free silhouettes that are both modern and modest, allowing for elegance without excess.”

The brand draws inspiration from elements such as the windows, birds, and flowers of Jaipur’s landscape, as well as cherished childhood memories. Their embroidery motifs beautifully blend nostalgia with a contemporary touch, adding depth and character to each piece.

For Dusk to Dawn, Varsha preferred luxurious fabrics like silk satin and malai satin, which according to her, bring just the right amount of shine and a rich feel to each piece, making them perfect for the festive and wedding season. “These fabrics elevate the designs, giving them that special touch without compromising on comfort,” she adds.

As far as the colour palette is concerned, the collection explores deep jewel tones — think rust reds, rich blues, emerald greens, and accents of orange, white, and purple. She mentions, “These colours bring out the beauty of each embroidery detail, adding a sense of depth and celebration to the collection.”

The designer highlights that the main focus for this season was on comfort. This collection covers a beautiful range of versatile outfits—from chic jumpsuits and light lehengas to draped skirts, modern saris with a corset twist, and flowy kurta sets.

These outfits are ideal for pre-wedding festivities, and they make an excellent choice for trousseau wear, post-wedding dinners, and bridesmaids who want to feel. “They’re also perfect for milestone occasions like anniversaries and birthdays, adding that special festive charm while keeping things relaxed and wearable,” Varsha says.

Talking about a couple of special picks from the edit, Varsha reveals, “The emerald green sari with a corset blends tradition with modern glam, perfect for the season.” The fuss-free kurta set, with its deep blue hue and delicate embroidery, offers effortless style and comfort, ideal for women who want to celebrate with ease.

INR 12,000 upwards. Available online.