Inspired by the vibrant energy of celebrations, Rasiya blends heritage with contemporary style

India is a land brimming with vibrant cultures and rich traditions, and its festivals are the cherry on top. They not only enhance the beauty of this land but also speak of its diversity, with every hue, shade, and form telling its own narrative. There is something undeniably joyous, cultural, and heartwarming about festivals; they fill our hearts with happiness, bring us closer to our loved ones, and inspire us to embrace the spirit of togetherness. Fashion designer Chhavvi Aggarwal’s latest collection, Rasiya, captures this very essence, beautifully reflecting the lively and joyful spirit of our beloved festivals.

Diving into details, Chhavvi shares, “Rasiya is a celebration of festive romance and timeless love. Every piece in the collection is an ode to the art of craftsmanship, where traditional techniques meet modern silhouettes.”

According to the designer, Rasiya evokes a sense of warmth and elegance. Each outfit speaks of a timeless charm while embracing the unique flair of modern fashion, making it perfect for those who cherish both tradition and individuality. Some of the most attractive design features in Rasiya include intricate embroidery, floral motifs, and a stunning rose print.

Chhavvi is known for her easy-to-wear, Indo-Western designs that blend Indian embroidery with modern aesthetics. Her collections celebrate femininity through timeless, versatile pieces crafted with intricate handwork, luxurious fabrics, and flattering silhouettes. Each creation radiates warmth, confidence, and elegance, making them perfect for both festive occasions and everyday wear.

Mentioning the fabrics for Rasiya, she says, “We chose a variety of materials including crepe, georgette, Chanderi silk, and tissue, offering a graceful mix of elegance and fluidity.” The colour palette, she says, features soft beige, calming sage green, and a bold hot pink, creating a delightful balance.

The collection includes a diverse array of outfits such as anarkalis, pre-stitched saris, lehengas, contemporary fusion wear, dresses, kurta sets, sharara sets, sharara saris, and flowing kaftan dresses, each thoughtfully designed to cater to a variety of tastes and occasions.

Apart from festivities, pieces from Rasiya can also be worn during weddings, family gatherings, traditional celebrations, and cultural events. Chhavvi explains how Rasiya was designed with a keen focus on the contemporary sensibilities of today’s youth, ensuring that each piece blends modern style with a deep connection to cultural roots. “The collection features vibrant colours and unique designs, allowing wearers to express their individuality while celebrating their heritage, making it ideal for both festive occasions and everyday elegance.”

