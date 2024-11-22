The festive spirit of Punjab is captured in this collection through handcrafted designs

In today’s fashion landscape, which is experiencing a renewed appreciation for craftsmanship, designers are drawing deeply from rich regional histories to craft collections that honour the past while speaking to the present. Imagine a collection that embodies the essence of India’s cultural traditions, celebrated with heartfelt gatherings and vibrant festivity. Sureena Chowdhri’s latest collection, Tappe, is a vibrant homage to the cultural richness of 1980s Punjab, encapsulating the lively spirit of traditional gatherings through a modern design lens.
The inspiration for Tappe was the lively and playful form of Punjabi folk music, which is integral to the region’s cultural celebrations, particularly weddings. “Music plays a significant role in shaping the narrative of the Tappe collection, reflecting rhythm, harmony, and celebration through design. Each piece is crafted to echo the energy and vibrancy of Punjabi folk music, where every detail tells a story,” elaborates Govind Chowdhri,the brand’s co-founder.
Silhouettes like kaftans, salwar sets, and anarkalis are designed to flow gracefully, evoking the movement and energy of traditional dances. The colour palette, featuring bold and royal hues, draws inspiration from the emotional depth and exuberance often conveyed in folk songs. This collection captures the essence of Punjabi wedding celebrations, transforming cultural heritage into a vibrant expression. “To forge a deeper connection with the clothing, our design team immersed themselves in Punjabi culture while creating Tappe, collaborating closely with artisans to authentically reflect the spirit of the era. This hands-on approach enriched the collection with genuine cultural elements,” he adds.
The collection reflects the brand’s distinctive philosophy, seamlessly merging traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics to create pieces that are not only visually striking but also deeply rooted in cultural heritage. At the heart of Tappe is an emphasis on timeless silhouettes paired with intricate hand-embroidery. The bold silhouettes and playful details are complemented by a rich colour palette featuring deep purples,vibrant rani pinks, and regal bottle greens, all sourced from luxurious pure silk from Banaras. This thoughtful choice of fabric enhances the drape and adds an extra layer of elegance to each piece, making every garment a statement of sophistication. “The collection incorporates traditional embellishments like kiran dori, sitara, and beadwork, symbolising unity and cultural pride. Each garment is meticulously tailored to ensure an impeccable fit , highlighting our effort of balancing comfort with high fashion,” Govind shares. The craftsmanship shines through in the use of embroidery techniques such as zardozi and zari, which are creatively re-imagined to suit modern tastes.
This attention to detail not only elevates the visual appeal but also weaves in narratives of cultural significance, making each piece a wearable story. Tappe features an array of silhouettes, including salwar sets, anarkalis, kaftans, and ghararas, designed for versatility to suit festive gatherings and weddings across India. The collection embraces current trends such as bold colour blocking while preserving the signature elements of traditional craftsmanship. Sustainability and ethical practices are central to the brand’s ethos. “We prioritise eco-friendly practices by using sustainable packaging materials and ethical labour practices. Additionally, leftover fabrics are repurposed into small potli bags in collaboration with local NGOs, minimising waste while supporting community artisans,” emphasises Govind. This commitment to sustainability reflects the brand’s dedication to responsible fashion blending creativity with conscientiousness.
Among the standout designs in the Tappe collection are the Jugni sharara set and the Gulnaar kaftan. The Jugni sharara set features elaborate embroidery that captures the festive spirit of Punjabi celebrations, while the Gulnaar kaftan offers a contemporary silhouette enhanced by traditional embellishments, making it a perfect choice for those who value contemporary elegance with a touch of history.
In its essence, Tappe conveys a powerful message: fashion can be a bridge between the past and modernity. The collection encourages individuals to embrace their cultural roots while expressing their personal style.
Price starts at INR 48,900. Available online.