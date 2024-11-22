The festive spirit of Punjab is captured in this collection through handcrafted designs

In today’s fashion landscape, which is experiencing a renewed appreciation for craftsmanship, designers are drawing deeply from rich regional histories to craft collections that honour the past while speaking to the present. Imagine a collection that embodies the essence of India’s cultural traditions, celebrated with heartfelt gatherings and vibrant festivity. Sureena Chowdhri’s latest collection, Tappe, is a vibrant homage to the cultural richness of 1980s Punjab, encapsulating the lively spirit of traditional gatherings through a modern design lens.

The inspiration for Tappe was the lively and playful form of Punjabi folk music, which is integral to the region’s cultural celebrations, particularly weddings. “Music plays a significant role in shaping the narrative of the Tappe collection, reflecting rhythm, harmony, and celebration through design. Each piece is crafted to echo the energy and vibrancy of Punjabi folk music, where every detail tells a story,” elaborates Govind Chowdhri,the brand’s co-founder.

Silhouettes like kaftans, salwar sets, and anarkalis are designed to flow gracefully, evoking the movement and energy of traditional dances. The colour palette, featuring bold and royal hues, draws inspiration from the emotional depth and exuberance often conveyed in folk songs. This collection captures the essence of Punjabi wedding celebrations, transforming cultural heritage into a vibrant expression. “To forge a deeper connection with the clothing, our design team immersed themselves in Punjabi culture while creating Tappe, collaborating closely with artisans to authentically reflect the spirit of the era. This hands-on approach enriched the collection with genuine cultural elements,” he adds.