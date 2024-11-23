Put a ring on it! Divine Solitaires unveils the perfect solution for couples madly in love

When it comes to sweeping your soulmate off their feet with a promise of forever, nothing captures the essence of that special day of love quite like a dazzling diamond solitaire engagement ring. As we approach the wedding season, Divine Solitaires, a premier name in diamond solitaire jewellery, unveils the perfect solution for couples madly in love and ready to seal their union with a symbol that embodies every emotion of their shared journey. Each pair of rings is a masterpiece of timeless beauty—precisely cut to create the coveted 8-Hearts 8-Arrows pattern, found only in the finest, most brilliant diamonds. These engagement rings redefine romance, blending luxury and artistry with impeccable craftsmanship.
“This is the season of love, and modern couples are searching for engagement rings that not only captivate but also make a bold statement. Divine Solitaires’ rare, authentic, and top-tier solitaire diamonds represent a lifelong commitment to love, beauty, and perfection, helping couples begin their new chapter together,” says founder Jignesh Mehta.
Here are the top picks from the brand’s exquisite collection:
Classic Elegance in 18kt Gold: This pair of solitaire rings exudes sophistication, with a ROUND 0.23ct D SI2 diamond for her and a ROUND 0.56ct E SI1 diamond for him, accompanied by side diamonds totaling 0.168ct EF VVS. Perfect for couples who appreciate refined taste and a style that stands the test of time.
Rose-Gold Radiance: For couples who dare to make a statement, these solitaire rings in smooth rose-gold are the ultimate choice. Featuring a ROUND 0.25ct F VVS2 diamond at the center, each ring is further enhanced with side diamonds of 0.086ct EF VVS, offering a delicate yet bold touch of elegance.
Timeless Sophistication with a Contemporary Twist: Crafted in 18kt gold, these rings combine classic allure with a modern edge. The rings are set with a ROUND 0.56ct E SI1 solitaire diamond and 0.11ct EF VVS side diamonds, perfect for couples who want their engagement to be both meaningful and stylish.
Each of these meticulously crafted solitaire rings is more than just a piece of jewelry; they symbolize an eternal bond between two souls. A Divine Solitaire diamond is the ultimate emblem of love and commitment—its brilliance as enduring as the couple’s connection. With a variety of designs to suit all tastes and budgets, Divine Solitaires is the most beautiful way to express your love and commitment to the one who holds your heart.
Price on request.
Available online.
