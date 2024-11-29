Celebrating Northeast Indian heritage, this collection fuses tradition and modernity

Drawing inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India, Jenjum Gadi is a fashion brand that stands out for its innovative blend of traditional and contemporary design. The latest collection, Union, encapsulates the essence of cultural convergence by merging diverse heritages with contemporary design elements. “ This collection celebrates Northeast Indian traditions through geometric patterns inspired by local textiles, symbolising unity and balance. Nature-inspired motifs represent themes of growth and renewal, while urban textures and lines infuse a modern twist,” says founder Jenjum Gadi.

The use of bright colours and ombre shading enhances the festive spirit of the collection, making it ideal for various occasions such as weddings, mehndi, and sangeet. Silk is predominantly featured due to its luxurious quality and natural sheen, making it a fitting choice for festive ceremonies.

The inspiration behind this collection stems from Jenjum’s travels through small villages. “I was fascinated by the scenic natural beauty of the local artworks, which are so unique and beautiful, that I wished to honour it in my collection through the embroidery and silhouettes,” he elaborates. The designs vividly pay homage to the breathtaking landscapes of the region, with embroidery echoing snow-capped peaks, flowing silhouettes inspired by gentle river curves, and textile patterns influenced by traditional fishing nets. Moreover, gathering and quilting create textured surfaces that add depth to the designs. The vibrant colour palette in the collection reflects the lively festivals and breathtaking landscapes of Northeast India, with each piece honoring and reflecting the region’s rich heritage. The clean lines and fluid cuts of the clothing provide a modern silhouette that balances the traditional influences, while intricate embroidery and handcrafted details add an artisanal touch. This harmonious blend results in a distinctive design vocabulary that honours Northeast Indian culture while appealing to contemporary fashion enthusiasts.