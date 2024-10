The cosmos hold a breathtaking beauty — the stars, sun, moon, and galaxies inspire awe and fascination. Sarab Khanijou’s latest collection, Astral, draws from this cosmic grandeur, showcasing bold designs that mirror the brilliance of starry nights and the enigma of far-off galaxies. With patterns that evoke the universe’s splendour and hues that shimmer like celestial lights, Astral is as limitless and mesmerising as the night sky itself.

“As the name suggests, this collection is about something beyond the galaxies — lost in the stars navigating through various cosmic elements. The pieces are studded with embellishments reflecting starry formations in the sky and beyond, ” says Sarab.

Discussing the fabrics and colour palette, he shares, “I’ve incorporated Japanese crepe, pure silk, and suede velvets, while the palette embraces rich midnight navy, jewelled wine, regal teals, and timeless blacks.” The fabrics, carefully chosen for their lightness and fluidity, enhance the sense of ease, allowing the wearer to move effortlessly while enveloped in a handcrafted masterpiece of luxury.