Getting into more detail, Ishita expresses, “Mohabbat features a blend of beautiful Indo- Western co-ord sets made from natural crepe with unique and diverse cuts for a stylish and comfortable look. These co-ord sets offer a modern, sleek feel, perfect for indoor gatherings, casual brunches, or semi-formal events where a relaxed yet chic appearance is desired.”

The collection also showcases stunning kurta sets and kaftans, exquisitely crafted from pure silk chanderi and adorned with intricate embroidery. These pieces are perfect for women who wish to embrace both modern fashion and cultural heritage.

She explains that Mohabbat has a harmonious colour palette that embodies the essence of love. Deep reds evoke passion and intensity, while pastels and soft pinks radiate tenderness and warmth. Ivory and neutral tones add an element of purity and elegance, allowing the intricate embroidery to shine and offering timeless versatility in styling.

Throwing light on the key design elements, Ishita says, “The collection beautifully merges tradition with contemporary flair. At its heart lies intricate embroidery, showcasing detailed craftsmanship inspired by traditional motifs that embody love, connection, and heritage, lending the pieces an artisanal and heirloom quality. The diverse cuts in coord sets offer a range of styles, from relaxed fits to tailored silhouettes, ensuring versatility and comfort for the modern wearer.” Additionally, she says, the kaftan silhouettes introduce a bohemian yet luxurious touch; their flowing forms provide ease without sacrificing style, making them perfect statement pieces for both festive occasions and casual gatherings.

Local artisans were essential in creating the Mohabbat collection, adding unique charm and authenticity. “Their intricate detailing and traditional techniques are reflected in the luxurious silk chanderi fabrics, sourced from Madhya Pradesh. This collaboration supports sustainable craftsmanship while empowering artisans,” Ishita concludes.

Price starts at Rs 5,950.

Available online.