Nazakat: A modern twist on traditional kundan jewellery

Kundan jewellery has long been celebrated for its intricate and stunning designs, originally created exclusively for royal families. Over time, this style has evolved and is now accessible to everyone. Ruby Raang is a brand dedicated to preserving the legacy and craftsmanship of Kundan jewellery. Founded by the talented mother-daughter duo Ritu and Anandita, the brand reflects their exceptional skill. Their latest collection Nazakat, as the name implies, is all about softness.
“Nazakat is designed with elegance, softness, and delicacy in mind. We incorporated moissanite, dual stone plating (gold and silver), and vibrant yet delicate meenakari. Additionally, we opted for chains instead of traditional doris for the necklaces to provide a modern twist, making them more wearable,” explain Ritu Singh and Anandita Kathuria, co-founders of Ruby Raang.
Just in time for the festive season, this collection has everything you need to make a statement. Embrace royalty with Meenakari and Jadau Maharani Bangle, a stunning piece that merges tradition with contemporary elegance. This handcrafted bangle reflects the intricate artistry of women artisans, combining vibrant colours and pearls to create a captivating statement piece.
Experience the sophistication of Kundan Oversized Studs, made from polki kundan with brass and 18k gold/silver plating, perfect for any Indo-western or ethnic festive look.
Indulge in the opulent charm of Jhallar Kundan and Diamond Embellished Dangler Earrings, meticulously handcrafted from pure brass. Using ethically sourced materials from Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Meerut, and Ahmedabad, these earrings embody authenticity. Assembled by skilled women artisans in Faridabad, each piece reflects cultural richness and responsible craftsmanship. Delve into the timeless elegance of Layered Maharani Semi-Precious Stone Necklace, where each exquisite layer narrates a story of tradition and craftsmanship, adorned with vibrant semi-precious stones that enhance any ensemble. Complete your look with Multi-Coloured Stone Gold Choker paired with Flower-Shaped Earrings.
Priced between INR 999 to INR 22,000.
Available online.
