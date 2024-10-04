Nazakat: A modern twist on traditional kundan jewellery

Kundan jewellery has long been celebrated for its intricate and stunning designs, originally created exclusively for royal families. Over time, this style has evolved and is now accessible to everyone. Ruby Raang is a brand dedicated to preserving the legacy and craftsmanship of Kundan jewellery. Founded by the talented mother-daughter duo Ritu and Anandita, the brand reflects their exceptional skill. Their latest collection Nazakat, as the name implies, is all about softness.

“Nazakat is designed with elegance, softness, and delicacy in mind. We incorporated moissanite, dual stone plating (gold and silver), and vibrant yet delicate meenakari. Additionally, we opted for chains instead of traditional doris for the necklaces to provide a modern twist, making them more wearable,” explain Ritu Singh and Anandita Kathuria, co-founders of Ruby Raang.