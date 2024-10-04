The ‘After Glow’ collection celebrates timeless Craftsmanship

Zoori by Hazoorilal Legacy, known for its modern precision and exquisite craftsmanship, has unveiled its latest collection titled After Glow. This collection features captivating pieces designed to enchant. The campaign highlights six looks—Emerald, Ruby, Blue Sapphire, Diamond, Pink Sapphire, and Gold—each embodying the unique essence of the collection.
The Emerald Look showcases elegant neck stacks adorned with emeralds and diamonds, featuring fancy-shaped diamonds and pear-shaped emeralds. The Gold Look includes layered dainty gold charm chains, a Cuban Link necklace with matching earrings, and a gold hand chain. The Ruby Look features diamond strings interspersed with pear and marquise-shaped rubies alongside yellow diamonds.
“After Glow is a tribute to intricate craftsmanship that elevates the ordinary. We recognise the power of stacked brilliance and the lasting impression it leaves. This edit embodies that philosophy, capturing timeless beauty and the harmonious blend of minimalism and opulence, designed to showcase the enduring allure of Zoori’s signature stacking brilliance long after the party lights dim,” says Sonal Narang, the brand’s creative head.
With each piece meticulously crafted, the brand redefines the allure of handcrafted beauty, offering a collection that is both captivating and timeless.
Price on request.
Available online.
