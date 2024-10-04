The ‘After Glow’ collection celebrates timeless Craftsmanship

Zoori by Hazoorilal Legacy, known for its modern precision and exquisite craftsmanship, has unveiled its latest collection titled After Glow. This collection features captivating pieces designed to enchant. The campaign highlights six looks—Emerald, Ruby, Blue Sapphire, Diamond, Pink Sapphire, and Gold—each embodying the unique essence of the collection.

The Emerald Look showcases elegant neck stacks adorned with emeralds and diamonds, featuring fancy-shaped diamonds and pear-shaped emeralds. The Gold Look includes layered dainty gold charm chains, a Cuban Link necklace with matching earrings, and a gold hand chain. The Ruby Look features diamond strings interspersed with pear and marquise-shaped rubies alongside yellow diamonds.