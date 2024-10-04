The Taana Baana collection symbolises the delicate balance of life’s patterns & pauses

In the fabric of life, we often embrace the interplay of taana and baana, shifting our narrative towards balance and perfection. Why not celebrate this harmony with attire that reflects its grace?
In Sanskrit, taana baana signifies the warp and weft of fabric. This harmonious interplay creates a delicate balance, resulting in captivating designs that embody fashion brand Prathaa’s core essence and values. Their latest collection, also called Taana Baana, is thoughtfully crafted for the festive season, showcasing vibrant colours and enchanting checks. It seamlessly merges traditional and contemporary elements, reflecting the brand’s unique aesthetic.
This collection honours the rhythm of life, where each pause adds depth and significance to our journey. Embrace the balance of chaos and tranquility with Taana Baana.
— Sukanya Bhataacharya
The Taana Baana collection, made from 100 per cent handloom cotton, features a blend of intricate checks and solid fabrics that symbolise the delicate balance of life’s patterns and pauses. Each piece combines vibrant checks — representing the complexities of daily life — with serene, plain segments that signify moments of reflection. This interplay reflects the harmony between structured designs and simple hues, embodying pauses in the continuous weave of life.
“This collection honours the rhythm of life, where each pause adds depth and significance to our journey. Embrace the balance of chaos and tranquility with Taana Baana,” says Sukanya Bhataacharya, founder of the brand.
The designs primarily feature versatile silhouettes that provide comfort for any occasion. The checks symbolise the intricate patterns of life, while the vibrant colours reflect its varied phases—sometimes joyful, sometimes perplexing, and occasionally contemplative.
The silhouettes are thoughtfully chosen to celebrate the beauty of classic fashion, incorporating timeless styles like A-line dresses and high-waisted skirts alongside anti-fitted designs that highlight a woman’s versatility. The collection also offers practical styles ideal for the everyday woman who values both style and comfort. Layered looks provide a cosy, rustic feel, perfect for the crisp autumn weather.
Each piece is designed to celebrate the season’s beauty and the charm of vintage fashion. Whether attending a festival or enjoying the autumn ambience, this collection offers the ideal blend of comfort, elegance, and timeless style. With a rich tapestry of colours, textures, and styles, it evokes the spirit of autumn while celebrating tradition and timelessness.
Price starts at INR 2,800.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain