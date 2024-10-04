The Taana Baana collection symbolises the delicate balance of life’s patterns & pauses

“This collection honours the rhythm of life, where each pause adds depth and significance to our journey. Embrace the balance of chaos and tranquility with Taana Baana,” says Sukanya Bhataacharya, founder of the brand.

The designs primarily feature versatile silhouettes that provide comfort for any occasion. The checks symbolise the intricate patterns of life, while the vibrant colours reflect its varied phases—sometimes joyful, sometimes perplexing, and occasionally contemplative.

The silhouettes are thoughtfully chosen to celebrate the beauty of classic fashion, incorporating timeless styles like A-line dresses and high-waisted skirts alongside anti-fitted designs that highlight a woman’s versatility. The collection also offers practical styles ideal for the everyday woman who values both style and comfort. Layered looks provide a cosy, rustic feel, perfect for the crisp autumn weather.