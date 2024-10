In the ever-evolving world of fashion, where trends shift with the seasons, The Summer House stands out as a beacon of elegance. Their latest collection, Noor, is not merely a line of clothing; it is a heartfelt homage to the enchanting city of Lucknow. “Held together by poetry, fine aesthetics, and understated grandeur, Lucknow is a city with a story in every corner. That’s where Noor was born,” shares Shivangini Padhiyar, the creative director and cofounder of the brand. This collection beautifully marries nostalgia with contemporary design, inviting fashion enthusiasts to embrace the artistry of Indian craftsmanship while appealing to modern sensibilities. Lucknow, a city steeped in history, serves as the muse for Noor. Known for its stunning architecture and vibrant artistic traditions, the essence of Lucknow is intricately woven into each piece — from delicate chikankari embroidery to the intricate motifs that adorn the fabrics.